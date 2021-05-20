The real life faces and stories behind Netflix's glamorous new series Halston.

American fashion designer Halston has finally been given the Ryan Murphy treatment.

The famed American Horror Story and Hollywood creator has transformed Halston's dramatic and glamorous life story into a new Netflix mini-series, Halston.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Krysta Rodriguez and Rebecca Dayan, the five-part series follows Halston's rise and fall in the fashion industry.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's Halston below. Post continues after video.

Set in the 1970s and beyond, the series has been celebrated for its incredible attention to detail as well as its spot on casting.

So, before you binge watch the series, here are the cast of Halston and their real-life counterparts.

Ewan McGregor as Halston.

Ewan McGregor as Halston. Image: Netflix. Ewan McGregor as Halston. Image: Netflix. Halston talks with models before a show in New York City in 1978. Image: Getty. Ewan McGregor plays Roy Halston Frowick, better known as Halston, in the Netflix series. McGregor is best known for his roles in the Star Wars franchise, Moulin Rouge!, Trainspotting, and more. Halston's career initially kicked off when Jackie Kennedy wore his powder blue pillbox hat to the inauguration of John F. Kennedy. Afterwards, Halston moved into women's clothing, creating minimalist cashmere and ultrasuede designs and opening a boutique on Madison Avenue in New York City. Later on in his career, Halston also created popular fragrances and even home wares. Outside of the fashion world, Halston was well known within the nightclub scene and was often photographed at Studio 54 among the likes of Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol. He was also often seen with his entourage of models, who were dubbed 'The Halsonettes'. After losing control of his company in the 1980s, Halston later passed away from AIDS-related cancer in 1990 at 57 years old. Ewan McGregor as Halston. Image: Netflix. When the series was first announced, some people were critical of the casting of Ewan McGregor, who identifies as heterosexual. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McGregor said he understood the criticism. "If it had been a story about Halston’s sexuality more, then maybe it’s right that gay actors should play that role," McGregor said. "But in this case — and I don’t want to sound like I’m worming out of this, because it’s something I did think a lot about — I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was," he continued. "There are people I met who do not have nice things to say about him. And there are people who love him and are unbelievably loyal to this day. I was excited to play that. To go to the extremes of his temper." Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli.

Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli. Image: Netflix.

Liza Minnelli and Halston. Image: Getty.

The iconic Liza Minnelli is portrayed by Krysta Rodriguez in the series. Rodriguez has previously appeared in TV shows including Smash, Younger, and Daybreak, as well as The Addams Family and A Chorus Line on Broadway.

Liza Minnelli, the daughter of singer Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, is best known for her role in the 1972 musical Cabaret.

Minnelli was also a very close friend of Halston.

Speaking to Town & Country, Krysta Rodriguez opened up about how she tackled the role.

"Liza has been replicated so often by people trying to do impersonations and emulate her," she said.

"What I wanted to get into was her emotional journey and her relationship to Halston. They were linked their whole lives, and I think that the two of them meeting created both of them."

Before the series was shot, Ewan McGregor, who played Halston, met with Minnelli herself.

Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti.

Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti. Image: Netflix.

Elsa Peretti in 1977. Image: Getty.

French actress Rebecca Dayan appears in the series as model and jewellery designer Elsa Peretti.

In the 1970s, the 'Halstonette' was one of Halston's muses alongside Pat Cleveland, Beverly Johnson, and other models.

Amid working with Halston, Peretti began making a name for herself as a jewellery designer, creating designs for both Halston and Tiffany & Co. As seen in the Netflix series, the model also created elegant perfume bottles for Halston.

Peretti died at her home in Spain on March 18, 2021. She was 80 years old.

Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo.

Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo. Image: Netflix.

Andy Warhol and Victor Hugo in 1977. Image: Getty.

Venezuelan actor Gian Franco Rodriguez appears in the series as Halston's long-time on-and-off partner, Victor Hugo.

The artist did window designs for Halston's Madison Avenue store in New York City. He also later worked as one of Andy Warhol's assistants.

David Pittu as Joe Eula.

David Pittu as Joe Eula. Image: Netflix.

Barbra Streisand and Joe Eula in 1970. Image: Getty.

David Pittu, best known for his roles in Elementary, Damages, and Law & Order, appears in the series as Joe Eula.

In the 1970s, Eula worked as a freelance creative art director to Halston's brand, as well as US Vogue and various other publications.

According to designer Fernando Sanchez, Joe Eula and Elsa Peretti "really defined Halston's style and the idea that chic doesn't necessarily imply money."

Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher.

Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher. Image: Netflix.

Joel Schumacher in 1999. Image: Getty.

In Halston, one of the lesser-known Culkin brothers, Rory, played Halston's speed-addicted design assistant Joel Schumacher.

After meeting on Fire Island off the south shore of Long Island, Halston and Schumacher worked together for years.

Later on in his career, Schumacher became an established film director and screenwriter, directing St. Elmo's Fire, The Lost Boys, and The Client. He also worked on Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Schumacher died from cancer on June 22, 2020. Following his death, both Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey credited the director with launching their film careers.

Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert.

Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Ewan McGregor as Halston. Image: Netflix.

Eleanor Lambert in 1996. Image: Getty.

Gilmore Girls star Kelly Bishop plays Eleanor Lambert in Halston.

The American fashion publicist is best known for founding New York Fashion Week, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the Met Gala, and the International Best Dressed List.

Lambert, who passed away in 2003 at 100 years old, has long been celebrated for championing American designers, including Halston himself.

Bill Pullman as David Mahoney.

Ewan McGregor as Halston and Bill Pullman as David Mahoney. Image: Netflix.

David Mahoney, Halston, Liza Minelli and actress Marisa Berenson. Image: Getty.

Actor Bill Pullman appears in the series as David Mahoney.

In the 1970s, the businessman and philanthropist acquired the Halston brand as well as Max Factor.

Mahoney passed away from heart failure on May 1, 2000. He was 76.

Shawna Hamic as Pat Ast.

Shawna Hamic as Pat Ast. Image: Netflix.

Pat Ast and Peter Max in 1973. Image: Getty.

Despite having limited screen time, Pat Ast was one of the most loveable characters in the series.

Played by Orange Is The New Black star Shawna Hamic, Pat Ast was a pioneer in the fashion industry.

As seen in the series, Ast worked at Halston's Madison Avenue boutique. She was also one of the first plus-size models when Halston put her on the catwalk.

Ast later became well known for starring in a number of Andy Warhol films.

The actress and model passed away on October 21, 2001, at 59 years old.

Halston is available to watch on Netflix now.

Feature Image: Netflix.