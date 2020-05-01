Netflix's highly anticipated new series Hollywood is frothy escapism that lacks real bite.

Hollywood churns out hundreds of stories for us to consume each year, yet it appears that tales of the inner workings of Tinseltown are the ones we’ll never really grow sick of.

This age-old fascination with the people making their way through the Golden Age of cinema is the hook of the new Netflix limited series from the team who brought us Glee and Scream Queens, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in the movie business— no matter the cost.

“I wanna take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite” is a line uttered by a character in the early episodes of Hollywood and it could also double as the tagline for the series.

The show is very much a dramedy that takes real stories and issues from this era, including sexism, homophobia and racism in the screen industry, and imagines them into a new and much more progressive timeline.

Our first entry point to this ‘new’ version of Hollywood is Jack (David Corenswet), a war veteran who longs to be a movie star, despite the fact that he doesn’t have a whole lot of acting talent.

In order to make ends meet while he tries to swing his big break into the movies, he takes a job at a car wash The Golden Tip so he can support his pregnant wife (Maude Apatow) but quickly learns that cleaning windshields is not the only thing on his to-do list.

The Golden Tip is run by former silent-film star Ernie (Dylan McDermott) and actually doubles as a brothel, meaning that when Jack’s first client Avis Amberg (Patti LuPone) let’s slip the code phrase “I want to go to Dreamland” he’s immediately whisked away to her hotel room.

It should be noted that while there are a few wild storylines included in Hollywood, this is not one of the fictionalised ones. There really was an infamous petrol-station/brothel operating during this era and this part of the series is based on the memoir of Scotty Bowers called Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars.

Ernie, our resident petrol-station owner/pimp, also offers employment and a chance at stardom to Archie (Jeremy Pope), a gay black screenwriter trying to sell a script based on the tragic suicide of the actress Peg Entwistle, who leapt to her death from the H in the Hollywoodland sign.

Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss), a fellow Ernie employee, is an idealistic young director who becomes attached to Archie’s script as they work to sell it to a studio. His main source of interest in the project is that it could serve as a star-making vehicle for his girlfriend, Camille (Laura Harrier).