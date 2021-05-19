Netflix's new mini-series, Halston, takes us back to a time when the fashion was fabulous and the cocaine was plentiful.

Created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story and nearly everything else Evan Peters is in) and starring Ewan McGregor, the biopic tells the decadent tale of fashion designer Halston's rise to the top, his plummet to the bottom and his acceptance of his fate in the final days of his life.

With just five 45-minute episodes, it's the perfect mid-week binge, and it'll leave you wanting to throw on a designer kaftan and sniff a few lines off a disco ball at Studio 54.

Because the series blends fact with Ryan Murphy's imagination, here we break down what's fact and what's fiction in Halston.

Ok, first up. Did a woman really die in an air vent in Studio 54?

At the beginning of episode four, a woman dressed in Calvin Klein continually attempts to get into Studio 54, where Halston is partying with his best buddy Liza Minnelli and the rest of his entourage.

The doorman calls her "so bridge-and-tunnel darling" and flat-out rejects her at each attempt.

She later finds the back entrance and tries to sneak in through the air vent. She gets stuck and dies, and later that night the police find her body while they're raiding the club.

So did this really happen?

Yes, and no.

Someone did die trying to sneak into the club, but it wasn't a "bridge-and-tunnel" woman, it was a man in black tie.

"We would have this situation where people would climb down from the building next door in full mountain-climbing gear with ropes tied around their shoulders," Studio 54 promoter Baird Jones shared with author Anthony Haden-Guest for his book, The Last Party: Studio 54, Disco, and the Culture of the Night.

"They were trying to get into the courtyard... They would tangle in the barbed wire and fall to the cement pavement which was 10 feet below. I remember where this guy had really screwed himself up and they got a stretcher. You could see him, trying to scope out the inside of the club. Trying to see it. Desperately!"

"This guy got stuck in the vent trying to get in. It smelled like a cat had died," Jones said of the guy whose body was later found in the air vent.