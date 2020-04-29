Lyme disease and famous partners: Inside the luxurious lives of the Hadid family.

The Hadid family have become some of the most famous names in modelling in the past decade, with siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar all landing major runway and campaign jobs and a combined net worth of more than US$58 million.

They’re the children of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Jordanian-American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, who married in 1994, and are both famous in their own rights.

From modelling careers to reality TV shows and advocacy for Lyme disease, the family are very busy, and lead very public lives.

The Hadids are extremely close, with all members regularly posting tributes and photos of each other on social media.

Here is what you need to know about each of them.

Gigi Hadid.



Gigi, born Jelena Noura Hadid in 1995, began modelling when she was two years old with Baby Guess, before stopping to concentrate on her education. In 2011, Gigi returned to modeling, with her breakthrough coming after her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014.

Since then she’s walked for major designers including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Versace, Balmain, appeared on Vogue covers around the world, and walked in three Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

After moving to New York for her career, Gigi was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disease which destroys the thyroid.

“Most people get Hashimoto’s when they are middle-aged. I got it very early,” Gigi told Elle in March 2019. “In high school, I had a lot of water retention. Even after extra workouts, I had bloat that wouldn’t go away. And I was always tired. That was tough.”

From 2013 to 2015, Gigi dated Aussie pop star (and Miley Cyrus’ current BF) Cody Simpson. They had a pretty amicable breakup, and later that year Gigi moved on to a short lived relationship with Joe Jonas.

They broke up after about five months together in November, and in December she began dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Gigi even appeared in Zayn's debut music video for Pillowtalk a month later, and they appeared on the August 2017 cover of Vogue as a couple - only the third ever couple to do so.

They broke up in March 2018, then reconciled three months later. In November that year they split again, but reunited in December 2019, after Gigi's briefly dated The Bachelorette US' Tyler Cameron.

On April 29, rumours emerged from TMZ that Gigi and Zayn were expecting their first child together. The report said Gigi was 20 weeks along, but the couple have not officially announced anything.

Bella Hadid.



Gigi's younger sister Bella was born in 1996. As a teenager, Bella was an equestrian and dreamed of competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, before moving to New York for modelling and to study photography at Parsons School of Design.

She dropped out as her modelling career took off, but has said she'd be interested in completing her studies to take on fashion photography after she is done in front of the camera.

Like her sister, she made her debut at New York Fashion Week in 2014, which led to a successful career in fashion weeks and on magazine covers around the world. In 2016, Bella was voted Model of the Year at model.com's annual awards.

In 2012, Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease, along with her mother and brother - an infectious disease transmitted through a tick bite.

In 2016, Bella accepted an award at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York and spoke of her struggles with the disease.

According to People she dedicated her award to "all the teenagers out there that have really gone through what I'm going through and have suffered through the disease with no end in sight.

"I know where you're coming from, you're not alone," she said. "My teenage years were taken from me. I was forced to start homeschooling my second year of high school, which of course I didn’t want to do because I’d rather go hang out with my friends, go to parties."

She explained that horseback riding "was my dream of my life and what I did every single day until I just stopped and realised I didn’t have the brain power to ride horses anymore, so that was the end of that".

"I know what it feels like to not want to get out of bed from bone pains and exhaustion and days on end of not wanting to socialise or be around people because the anxiety and brain fog just isn’t worth it," she said.

At the beginning of 2015, Bella began dating Canadian singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). They made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammys, but broke up in November of that year because of conflicting schedules.

After his 10-month relationship with Selena Gomez, Bella and The Weeknd got back together by May 2018, but broke up again last year.

Anwar Hadid.



The youngest Hadid was born in 1999 and began modeling in 2015, aged 15. At 16, he signed to IMG Models, and has appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue and walked in New York Fashion Week.

He was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 - the same year as his mother and sister Bella.

Anwar dated Transformers: Age of Extinction star Nicola Peltz from December 2016 to May 2018.

After they broke up, he was spotted kissing his sister's best friend Kendall Jenner.

Anwar dabbles in music too, releasing his debut album BLEACH in April 2019, which is reportedly what he bonded over with his girlfriend Dua Lipa, who he began dating in June 2019.

Alana and Marielle Hadid.

Yep, there are other Hadid sisters: Alana and Marielle Hadid are Gigi, Bella and Anwar's half-sisters from their father Mohamed's first marriage to Mary Butler, which ended in 1992.

The eldest, Marielle, was born in 1980. She is a designer and owns a sunglasses brand called Hadid Eyewear with her younger sister Alana.

She has two children, daughter Colette and son Colton, with partner Sammy Aflalo.

Alana, born in 1985, works as a fashion designer in New York.

The sisters are very close with their famous siblings, regularly posting photos and messages of support to each other on Instagram.

Yolanda Hadid.



The mother of Gigi, Bella and Anwar was born Yolanda van den Herik in the Netherlands in 1964.

Born into a poor family, she spent her childhood riding horses and milking cows on a farm in small town Papendrecht.

Her father died in a car accident when she was seven, leaving her mother to raise her and her brother Leo alone.

Writing on her website, Yolanda said she felt pressure to be the provider of her family, a dream realised when she was discovered by a modelling scout as a teenager. After spending time in Paris and Milan, she moved to New York with 100 guilders - the former Dutch currency - which once exchanged was about US$55.

She eventually moved across the country to Los Angeles, where she saved enough money to buy her own apartment.

"I didn't know about luxury items. I never spent any money. I was very frugal," she said. "I bought an apartment in Los Angeles and that was my first piece of real estate. I started working for that, paying that off, and that was probably a good move because I sold it many, many years later, and made a lot of money off it. I was always interested in how I could make money."

She married Mohamed Hadid in 1994, inheriting two stepdaughters from his previous marriage, and having three children: Gigi, Bella and then Anwar. They divorced in 2000.

Her modelling experience means she has lots of advice to pass on to her children.

"Kids have to know they’re no better than anybody else," she told money.com. "My Gigi and Bella can be on the covers of magazines, but they're no better or prettier than anybody else. They're just normal kids like everybody else. When they started working, I said to the girls, 'Listen, there's going to be a million girls that are more beautiful than you are and deserve success as much as you do, so how are you going to set yourself apart?'

"You have to be the hardest-working girl on the job. You have to be kind and polite to everyone, not just to the people who can further your career. Beauty doesn’t last, but the way you make people feel is something they will remember forever."

In 2006, she met music producer David Foster. They were engaged in 2010 and married in November 2011.

In 2012, Yolanda began appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she continued to appear on until 2016.

Around that same time she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which she said she'd been battling for three years. In January 2015, she said she felt "like someone came in and confiscated my brain and tied my hands behind my back", and that she had lost the ability to read, write or watch TV because she couldn't process information or stimulation.

In 2017, she released a book about her experience called Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

Mohamed Hadid.



Mohamed Hadid is a Jordanian-American of Palestine origin. He was born in Nazareth, and later moved to California to become a real estate developer. In the early 90s, his career really took off and he eventually became the owner of Hadid Design and Development Group.

Mohamed competed in the demonstration sport of speed skiing at the 1992 Winter Olympics, representing Jordan. He was 43 years old at the time and remains the only person to have represented Jordan in the Winter Olympics.

His first wife was Mary Butler, with whom he had two daughters, Marielle and Alana. They divorced in 1992 and he married Yolanda Hadid in 1994.

Most recently he was engaged to Shiva Safai, but they split in 2018 as the 70-year-old did not want more children.

He still lives in California and was estimated to have a net worth of US$100-200 million, but in late 2019 he filed for bankruptcy.

