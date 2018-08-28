Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her kids and we officially feel old.

We’re used to seeing Gwyneth Paltrow post about zany health trends and ridiculously expensive beauty products on her Instagram, but on Sunday, the mum-of-two and owner of lifestyle brand Goop shared a rare snap of her kids, or “whippersnappers” if you’re the Honey Badger.

Lamenting the final days of summer in the US, Gwyn’s post depicted 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses looking glum in their grassy backyard, captioned “Noooooo summer don’t go”.

Gwyn is known for keeping the children she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin out of the limelight and absent from her Instagram feed, so this is one of the rare occasions we get to see them all grown up.

Well, we officially feel old.

With her flowing blonde hair, it appears the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree (I’m sorry, I couldn’t help myself), and Moses looks like one cool little dude in his boardies and tee.

Gwyneth, who has been outspoken during the #MeToo movement following her experience working with Harvey Weinstein in the 90s, revealed last month in an in-depth interview with the New York Times that she ‘really wanted’ a third child.

“I really wanted another one,” she said.

She has previously spoken out about suffering a miscarriage when trying for a third.

“I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn’t work out and I nearly died. So I am like, “Are we good here or should we go back and try again?” she told Daily Mail in 2013.

Gwyneth was married to Chris Martin for 13 years before they “consciously uncoupled” in 2016.

She is now engaged to American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk who also has two children, Isabella and Brody, from a previous marriage.