Even before her Goop empire elevated her to the queen of wellness (and vagina candles), Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the most famous actresses in the world.

For more than 20 years she has lived her life in the public eye; winning an Oscar, starring in Marvel's Iron Man franchise and dating as equally famous men.

But in 2017, Paltrow moved away from acting and has only sporadically taken on supporting roles since.

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Goop's "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle. Post continues below video.



Video via NBC.

Paltrow spoke to Naomi Campbell on the supermodel's No Filter with Naomi web series, explaining how her decision to step back was informed by how uncomfortable she found fame.

"I think a lot of that also comes from the fact that I - and this is something that I think I realised later in life - actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I've done it for so long," Paltrow explained.

"There's a part of me that really feels shy and doesn't feel like I'm naturally an extrovert.

"I started doing it so young... I went for a long time before I asked myself, 'like, do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?'"

Paltrow had several high-profile relationships across her career, making her a favourite subject of tabloids. She was engaged to Brad Pitt at 24, with the pair dating from 1994 to 1997.

She then dated Ben Affleck before meeting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2002. They married in December 2003 and divorced in 2015.

Now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, Paltrow is clear what would entice her back to acting.