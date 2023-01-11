News
celebrity

'I'm Japanese and I didn’t know it.' Why everyone is talking about Gwen Stefani.

If the headline didn’t give it away, Gwen Stefani has had a serious case of ‘speaking before thinking’ syndrome.

In an interview with Allure, the star was taken through a trip down memory lane reflecting on the launch of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance collection in 2008 and what lessons she’s applying to GXVE Beauty, her new vegan makeup brand.  

Watch Gwen Stefani join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. Post continues after video.

Gwen Stefani is no different from her pop star peers of the 2000s, whose old ideas are currently making new headlines because of shifting conversations on cultural appropriation. 

Think white singers using braids, bantu knots, bindis and culturally significant garments for ‘aesthetics’ and that brings us back to Harajuku Lovers and Stefani’s album Love.Angel.Music.Baby which used the Japanese Harajuku style purely for visual effect. 

The fragrance took the western world by storm because of its design, with each bottle made to look like Japanese doll versions of Stefani and her Japanese backup dancers, who were solely employed for the promotion of Love.Angel.Music.Baby. – their ethnicity used to promote and market Stefani’s brand. 

Allure interviewer Jesa Marie Calaor, a first-generation Filipina American, asked Stefani what she learnt from Harajuku Lovers, the good, the bad and whatever else in between.

“She [Stefani] responded by telling me a story she’s shared with the press before about her father’s job at Yamaha, which had him travelling between their home in California and Japan for 18 years,” Calaor wrote, and then Gwen Stefani left her stunned. 

"That was my Japanese influence, and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me,” Stefani said, recalling how her father would tell them stories of Japanese street performers and “stylish women with colourful hair”. 

Stefani continued explaining that being able to visit Harajuku herself as an adult and see these people with her own eyes, she realised "I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it'," – a statement that left her interviewer stunned to silence before the pop star doubled down saying: "I am, you know."

"If [people are] going to criticise me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn't feel right… I think it was a beautiful time of creativity… a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American culture… [It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures because if we're not allowed then that's dividing people, right?" 

Image: Getty/Gwen Stefani

There’s a fine line between ‘Cultural Appropriation’ and ‘Cultural Appreciation’, and it feels like this line is still being established with differing opinions across the board. 

Personally, as an Indian Australian woman, I feel like it’s about intention and respect. 

I see a white girl posting a picture on Instagram wearing a saree and a bindi to an Indian wedding and I smile because she looks beautiful, and she’s getting involved and appreciating another culture. 

I see another white girl at a music festival wearing a bindi on her forehead and I roll my eyes. 

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been asked ‘but where’s your dot’, especially in my childhood. 

So how come when this girl wears it, she’s considered pretty and carefree but the Indian girlies get the sniggers?

In the same way, how are Asian American people suffering hate crimes and racism because of their culture yet Gwen Stefani could pick the bits she liked, wear them and be applauded?

I'm not sure banning people from wearing certain things is the answer, but regardless of whether Stefani ‘believes’ in cultural appropriation, the least she can do is give the people calling it out a chance to explain their experience considering she made (and is still making) millions off the back of their culture. 

Feature Image: Gwen Stefani - 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' Music Video

Top Comments

mamamia-user-482898552 a day ago 1 upvotes
Gwen Stefani is no different from her pop star peers of the 2000s, whose old ideas are currently making new headlines because of shifting conversations on cultural appropriation. 
 Hate to break it to you, but Stefani's cultural appropriation was called out at the time - this isn't a new thing - people said her behaviour was gross twenty years ago. Basically Stefani is as Japanese as Hilary Baldwin is Spanish.
snorks 2 days ago
@mamamia-user-482898552 agreed. But, as a whole, do Japanese people care though? 
If you go to Japan they'll try and sell you a kimono. 
mamamia-user-482898552 2 days ago 1 upvotes
@snorks  I think Asians living outside of Asia probably cared more. When you're visibly different and discriminated against in places like the USA, celebrities who fetishise your culture and appearance are hardly helping. 
snorks a day ago
@mamamia-user-482898552 aren't they normalising the culture? That could only help. 
mamamia-user-482898552 a day ago
@snorks No, they're fetishising the culture. That's not normal in any way.
+ more replies
laura__palmer a day ago 1 upvotes
Japan is a first world, industrialised nation that colonised other places. The idea of calling out cultural appropriation is to protect people who were oppressed by white people and had their practices demonised, only to have white people turn around and adopt them and make them “cool”. Japan does not fall into this category at all. It would be the same as someone who used say, French influences in their work and said they were “French”. No one would bat an eyelid. The only reason Gwen is being called out is because Japanese people are not white and isn’t that kinda racist in itself? 
millie1986 2 days ago
@laura__palmer There has always been racism against Asians, but with Covid the level of Asian hate has increased dramatically. Gwen Stefani is not Japanese. She has picked out the bits that she loves about Japanese culture, but she does not and will not ever know what it is like to be discriminated against or abused for being Asian. Asian people have been killed for no other reason than how they look. Unless you can truly live and understand what it is like to be Japanese, you are not Japanese. I think Gwen meant well and I think she means it as a compliment, but it was a thoughtless and ridiculous thing to say.
millie1986 19 hours ago 1 upvotes
@laura__palmer I call them Asians, because racists don't differentiate. You didn't just have to be Chinese to be targeted, you just had to be of Asian appearance. Do you think racists asked people if they were Chinese before they attacked them? Let's live in the real world. This is why the movement against Asian hate is called just that. It is like the racism against Sudanese people in Melbourne, it affected all black Africans, not just the Sudanese. I suggest you research what all Asian people have been through in the last few years. I am well aware of Japanese history and I did not accuse Gwen of cultural appropriation. What I did do is criticise her comment that she is Japanese. She has had none of the life experience that comes with being Japanese, so it is inappropriate for her to call herself Japanese. She can love the culture all she wants, she has no idea what it is like to be Japanese and the suggestion that she does is offensive.
