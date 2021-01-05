A near-fatal car crash and a baby on the way: Grant Denyer's life in the spotlight.

In 2017, Grant Denyer was involved in a near-fatal car accident.

Denyer and his co-driver, Dale Moscatt, were left injured after they crashed into a tree while competing in the Lake Mountain sprint in Victoria.

"Grant sustained bruising to his lower back while Dale [his co-driver] has a suspected broken leg. Grant is walking around and is in good spirits," a Channel 10 spokesperson said at the time.

Watch: Grant Denyer reflects on the rally car crash that landed him in hospital. Post continues below.

In the years since the accident occurred, the TV host has rarely spoken about the incident.

But on Monday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the 43-year-old reflected on the ordeal.

"I had a really bad rally crash about two years ago. There was a failure, and the car left the road and I hit a tree head on," Denyer told the other celebrities.

"The noise my co-driver made still haunts me. He just made this half squeal half gulp, like someone acknowledging that..." he continued.

"Death was imminent," another celebrity chimed in.

"I thought that was it," Denyer added.

Speaking to the camera afterwards, the TV host explained that he has since retired from rally driving.

"As soon as you close your eyes you go into your worst nightmares," Grant shared.

"The things that you are afraid of the most are the first things that happen the moment you fall asleep and you start dreaming.

"It is traumatic as every time you sleep and then when you wake up you can't tell what is real and what isn't."

Grant Denyer's relationships.

Grant Denyer first met his wife, Chezzi, while working at Channel Seven in 2005.

Speaking about the time they first met, Grant told Now To Love that he initially clashed with Chezzi because they were so similar.

"She was quite pushy in terms of how she thought I should do things and then I was a smart alec know-it-all who thought I knew better. There was a tug-of-war situation that went on for quite a while until one day, I brushed her hand accidentally and then I just felt this tingle from the top of my head to my toes just come over me," he explained to the publication.

Grant said in that moment he realised he couldn’t "live without this woman".

In 2008, the couple finally confirmed their relationship after months of mounting media speculation. They later married on Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays in 2010, after relocating together to the regional city of Bathurst.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Sailor in 2011, and their second daughter Scout in 2015.

In June, Denyer opened up about his life with two daughters.

"My greatest concern is not being able to observe every single waking moment with those growing little monsters," he told TV WEEK.

"Time is going so fast, and they're evolving so quickly in front of my eyes. I don't want to miss a thing - and as a parent, my greatest paranoia is, 'Am I focusing on work too much?'"

"In the hours we're together, we muck around, jump on the trampoline, play with the dollhouse or run outside with the dog. We ride quad bikes together; we go on little adventures. I'm deeply protective of ensuring that we have a balance, because it's not a game you want to get wrong. It's about making that time count."

In August, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together.

In a video shared to Instagram, eight-year-old Sailor and four-year-old Scout announced that their newest family member is due in March 2021.

"So, we have some news. Our mum is pregnant! And mum's really sick. And she's been resting for days," the couple's two daughters said.

"We're so excited to play with it and look after it."

Feature Image: Channel 10.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10.