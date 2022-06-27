Cowboy hats, glitter and gumboots: Every single celebrity sighting at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

It's been three years since the last Glastonbury Festival shimmied its way onto our social feeds – and the outlandish fashion, A-lister lineups and celebrity sightings have been sorely missed.
This year musical giants like Diana Ross and Paul McCartney headlined the festival, alongside Billie Eilish, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar.
And, of course, we warmly welcomed back the very particular fashion this year.
With gumboots and raincoats being somewhat necessary for survival at Glasto, we were glad to see those trademarks back – and, to be honest, it's got us all feeling a bit nostalgic.
For those who vividly remember the world's largest green field festival back in the good ol' 2010s, this year's fashion might feel remarkably similar – especially as it's donned by festival OGs like Alexa Chung and Sienna Milller.
Below are some of the greatest outfits of Glastonbury 2022.
Alexa Chung
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Sienna Miller
Iris Law
Poppy Delevingne
Mia Regan
Olly Alexander
Olivia Rodrigo
Amy Taylor
Melanie C
Lorde
Kojey Radical
Billie Eilish
Diana Ross
Megan Thee Stallion
Kasey Musgrave
Charli XCX
