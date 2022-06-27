Cowboy hats, glitter and gumboots: Every single celebrity sighting at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

It's been three years since the last Glastonbury Festival shimmied its way onto our social feeds – and the outlandish fashion, A-lister lineups and celebrity sightings have been sorely missed.

This year musical giants like Diana Ross and Paul McCartney headlined the festival, alongside Billie Eilish, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar.

And, of course, we warmly welcomed back the very particular fashion this year.

With gumboots and raincoats being somewhat necessary for survival at Glasto, we were glad to see those trademarks back – and, to be honest, it's got us all feeling a bit nostalgic.

For those who vividly remember the world's largest green field festival back in the good ol' 2010s, this year's fashion might feel remarkably similar – especially as it's donned by festival OGs like Alexa Chung and Sienna Milller.

Below are some of the greatest outfits of Glastonbury 2022.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Iris Law

Iris Law, Jude Law's daughter, at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Mia Regan

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Amy Taylor

Amy Taylor at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Melanie C

Melanie C at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Lorde

Lorde at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Kojey Radical

Kojey Radical at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Kasey Musgrave

Kacey Musgrave at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.