Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit is the most satisfying show you'll watch all year.

I think we can all agree that 2020 is a hot mess.

There's that whole global pandemic. Donald Trump is threatening to stay in the White House even if he loses the election. There's a lot of Karens yelling about things and other people yelling about the Karens. Way too many people are trying to "educate" me with slideshows on Instagram. And don't even get me started on the absolute doozy that is this season of The Bachelor.

Thankfully, last night I stumbled into a little patch of Type A paradise.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit.





I logged onto Netflix hoping to find another show about beautiful people selling $40 million houses and yelling at each other at events.

Instead, the splash of the streaming service desperately wanted to tell me about a new show called Get Organized with The Home Edit.

What's that sweetie, you've made a show about organising Reese Witherspoon's wardrobe within an unnecessarily tight time-frame and you're also going to organise normal people's kitchens? And everyone will talk in high-pitched excited tones because SOMEONE SEPARATED THE UTENSILS IN THE UTENSIL DRAWER?

I'M IN.

The eight-episode show is hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the home organisers behind the hugely popular Instagram page, The Home Edit.

In the first episode, Clea and Joanna, and their matching hoodie-clad assistants, go to Reese Witherspoon's house to organise the closet where she keeps the infamous outfits Elle Woods wore in the Legally Blonde franchise, the gowns she wore during the award seasons over the past two decades, and a bunch of clothes from the Big Little Lies set.

Within five minutes of the episode starting, I knew it was imperative that I find out how they were going to SEPARATE the closet into THEMES.

In episode two, they organised Rachel Zoe's wardrobe. Rachel is a stylist to the stars, who first rose to prominence styling the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in the mid-noughties. So obviously that means she has a bunch of oversized designer bags just... sitting there.

In episode three, they organised Khloe Kardashian's garage and by the end of the episode, it made complete sense to me when they used pale pink tape to make tiny car spaces in the garage for Khloe's kid's tiny, replica designer cars.

They're probably worth more than my actual car. Image: Netflix.

In episode four, they organised Eva Longoria's two-year-old son's closet because it's important that his mini-tuxedo has somewhere to hang pls.

Approximately three hours into Get Organized with The Home Edit, I looked up from my TV screen and felt a deep desire burning within me.

I paused the show so I could pace around my lounge room and mentally plan everything I'm going to organise in my apartment this weekend.

All of my clothes need to be hung on matching coat hangers. ALL OF THEM. I can't believe I've been folding things all this time. I blame Marie Kondo.

I obviously need little wooden boxes to separate things in my kitchen drawers. I can't believe my tongs having just been hanging out with my slotted spoon all this time and I've been wandering around like everything is FINE.

I NEED TO BUY APPROXIMATELY 1923 MORE BOOKS AND A GIANT BOOKCASE SO I CAN COLOUR-COORDINATE THEM.

I just know I'm going to feel a lot better about the world once my clothes are separated into... themes.

Once everything I own is colour-coordinated and packed into clear, plastic boxes this whole 2020 thing will just feel like a blip.

So, if you need a little distraction from the outside world, and are in the mood for finally organising your junk drawers, get yourself to Netflix. Stat.

You can watch the entire first season of Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netflix now.

Feature image: The Home Edit/Netflix.