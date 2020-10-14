Breanna is 29. Her 51-year-old mother is carrying her baby.

Next month, Julie Loving will give birth to her granddaughter.

After watching her daughter Breanna Lockwood and son-in-law Aaron struggle with infertility for years, the 51-year-old was determined to "take away the pain."

The young couple had already had two miscarriages, one ectopic pregnancy and multiple rounds of IVF, and could feel their dream of becoming parents slipping away.

When Breanna, 29, lost her twins the earth shattered.

With her mum in the room beside her, she remembers screaming "don't touch me" as she sobbed and collapsed on the floor at the news.

"How could this happen? We just had made it to the 'safe zone'?" she remembers thinking.

"I felt like being consoled would mean it’s real. She [mum] sobbed with me, watching her child in despair. Feeling helpless, she began to dry heave from the stress," wrote Breanna on Instagram, where she's been sharing her family's journey with surrogacy.

The first few times her mum suggested she carry their baby, Breanna turned her down.

"I kept turning her down because I didn't think it was possible," Breanna told Mamamia.

"My mum had already been through menopause and I had never heard of a woman her age carrying a baby through surrogacy. When I researched it, everything online pointed to a no. [But] She was very persistent, and came to us multiple times. We finally started to consider it, when our fertility doctor started to get on board and consider it," she said.

"He only considered because she's in amazing shape and super into health and fitness," Breanna told Mamamia.

In June, Breanna shared their exciting news.

"The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier," she wrote.

Julie breezed through every preliminary test the doctors put her through, to become one of only a handful of surrogates to carry her own grandchild.

"Sharing this adventure with my mum has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of 'you would do anything for your kids', and if I can even be half of the mother she is, I know I’m doing something right," wrote Breanna.

In the early days of her mum's pregnancy, Breanna remembers feeling shocked.

"I was very cautious. We both had been through so much it was hard to get excited too early," she told Mamamia.

But as the weeks turned into months, Breanna was able to relax and has watched on in "awe" at her mum's growing belly.

"I feel like my mum is such a safe spot for my little one to grow and know how loved she is already," she said.

At 34 weeks, Julie is getting to the uncomfortable part of her pregnancy with heartburn and insomnia leaving her exhausted. But as she wrote on Instagram, "I still have no regrets in this whole process. Seeing my little girl's happiness come back makes it all worth it."

"The love of a mother feels the pain of their children when she can see sadness in their eyes instead of happiness. In the past few years, I saw my daughter’s beautiful eyes begin to fill with despair and pain.

"Each day that passes, my heart is filled with joy when I see Breanna’s eyes beginning to sparkle again and that is the light that keeps me going being a mother," said Julie.

Breanna has spent years dreaming of "dressing up her own cute bump," but she's been just as thrilled styling her mum, and living pregnancy through her.

Speaking to Mamamia, she says there haven't been any hiccups or complications or arguments between them at all.

"I trust my mum wholeheartedly," she shared.

As they get closer and closer to meeting their daughter, Breanna admits her heart "skips a beat" every time her phone rings.

"We are so close! I can't wait for our baby girl to enter the world," she said.

As for siblings, that's the next challenge. Breanna and Aaron would love to have more children if they can, and aren't ruling out asking Julie to go again for them.

"We have some remaining embryos frozen. We really want another child with our embryos in the future. We will just have to see how the delivery goes...That is a big hoop to jump through," she told Mamamia.

