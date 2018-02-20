Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Georgia Love’s message for the paparazzo who ‘stalked’ her is bloody brilliant.



Georgia Love would like everyone to know that she isn’t taking no nonsense from nobody, you hear?

After her and boyfriend Lee Elliott were followed by a particularly aggressive paparazzo from lunch to her home, the Bachelorette decided to send them a very direct message on her public Instagram, and we’re applauding her for it.

The very obvious tag on her Instagram stories just added to the cutting nature of the post.

Georgia Love - 1. Photographer - 0.

LISTEN: Georgia Love speaks to Mia Freedman about finding Lee, losing her mum and dealing with the paparazzi on No Filter. Post continues after audio.

2. Despite their split, Josh Duhamel still knew how to cheer Fergie up after her national anthem debacle.

Fergie is no doubt a little blue today after the backlash to her rendition of the US national anthem at a basketball match became so fierce she felt the need to apologise.

That's why Josh Duhamel, who is no longer her husband, but still her friend, decided to cheer her up with a little visit.

The actor was seen outside her house with a bouquet of roses, TMZ reports, along with something else that might just lift Fergie's mood - their four-year-old son Axl.

Apparently, the bouquet's note said the flowers were from her son.

Damn, that's some good ex-husband behaviour right there.

3. Literally just a video of David Beckham singing with his daughter.





That's all. That's literally all.

You're welcome.

4. Hilary Duff's dog died and we're not strong enough to read her Instagram tribute.

Get the tissues ready.

Hilary Duff's dog has just died and she's posted an absolutely tear-inducing tribute on Instagram.

"I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today," she began her post.

"And honestly I would take the pain of losing you 10x over to have had you for even a quarter of that time, my Dubie. First of all... thank you... for being my best friend... truly. You have been with me through true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again."

The Younger star wrote that her beloved dog had been beside her every day for the past 10 years.

"You are my protector, my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail."

Duff wrote that she had faith her pup would still be "my shadow, my angel" as she moves through life without him.

"I will miss you everyday of my life my sweet boy. You were that once in a lifetime dog. That special bond that not everybody gets. And I got you. You picked me. You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow My boy. Forever indebted to you. Rip Dubois."

*Wipes eyes*

5. "It's just weak." Karl Stefanovic unleashes on Married at First Sight's Dean.



It looks like the bin juice symphony that is Married at First Sight has made it onto the radar of The Today Show, and they're not exactly fans of Dean either.

Host Karl Stefanovic especially.

I mean what's not to love about the fake reality TV husband that cheats on his TV wife only to criticise her appearance behind her back before going back to her after magical sex... other than you know... everything.

Now, it seems like Dean's snuffed The Morning Show and Karl has some heated words for poor Deano.

Names were said, challenges were put down... we're getting the popcorn ready as we speak.

You can read all about it right over here.

LISTEN: Narcissists Anonymous: The Mamamia Out Loud team talk narcissism, decade-old wedding attire, and Lena Dunham’s ovaries.