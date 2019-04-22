News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

"I'm holding back my tears." Just all the best reactions to Game of Thrones episode two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Here we go again.

We’re back for yet another episode of Game of Thrones and there’s a lot to discuss.

From Bran’s subtle takedown of Jaime Lannister to Tormund Giantsbane’s hilarious story about being raised on a giant’s, erm, breast milk, this episode definitely left viewers on the edge of their seats.

But while everyone in Winterfell nervously awaited the arrival of the White Walkers, it was that moment between Arya Stark and Gendry which had viewers talking.

Here’s just some of the best Twitter reactions to the second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season.

You can thank us later.

We unpack everything that happened in episode 1 of Game of Thrones on our Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…

For more on this topic:

For Game of Thrones recaps:

Tags: game-of-thrones , game-of-thrones-recap , news-stories , pop-culture , tv-2

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Rush a year ago

Oh my God, Tormund. And I think we can all agree that Brienne’s going to die next week, right? I mean, probably just about all of them are going to die, but definitely her. And Theon too. And since they made such a big deal about how safe the crypt is, I’d guess it will be full of dead people in about the first five minutes. I can’t wait for next week!

Cat a year ago

It’s a crypt, it’s already full of dead people... I don’t think they’ve thought that through. Tyrian is about to kill a bunch of ancestral stark zombies.

Brienne is definitely dying, I think pretty much everyone in that episode will. Jamie will unless he’s going to have to kill Cersei. Theon will die saving Bran (seriously couldn’t they just hand him over to the Night King, he’s utterly useless). I suspect Gilly, Gendry, Sir Jorah and Sam are also facing a grim fate.

Worst episode in all 8 seasons though, I can’t believe there’s only 6 this season and they wasted a whole one on predictable sentimental drivel.

MORE COMMENTS