"I'm holding back my tears." Just all the best reactions to Game of Thrones episode two.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.
Here we go again.
We’re back for yet another episode of Game of Thrones and there’s a lot to discuss.
From Bran’s subtle takedown of Jaime Lannister to Tormund Giantsbane’s hilarious story about being raised on a giant’s, erm, breast milk, this episode definitely left viewers on the edge of their seats.
But while everyone in Winterfell nervously awaited the arrival of the White Walkers, it was that moment between Arya Stark and Gendry which had viewers talking.
Here’s just some of the best Twitter reactions to the second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season.
You can thank us later.
We unpack everything that happened in episode 1 of Game of Thrones on our Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…
For more on this topic:
- Game of Thrones Season 8: The 7 convincing fan theories you need to know.
- Here’s how dramatically the Game of Thrones characters have changed since the first episode.
- If you’re a genuine fan of Game of Thrones, you should take annual leave on the 20th of May.
For Game of Thrones recaps:
Top Comments
Oh my God, Tormund. And I think we can all agree that Brienne’s going to die next week, right? I mean, probably just about all of them are going to die, but definitely her. And Theon too. And since they made such a big deal about how safe the crypt is, I’d guess it will be full of dead people in about the first five minutes. I can’t wait for next week!
It’s a crypt, it’s already full of dead people... I don’t think they’ve thought that through. Tyrian is about to kill a bunch of ancestral stark zombies.
Brienne is definitely dying, I think pretty much everyone in that episode will. Jamie will unless he’s going to have to kill Cersei. Theon will die saving Bran (seriously couldn’t they just hand him over to the Night King, he’s utterly useless). I suspect Gilly, Gendry, Sir Jorah and Sam are also facing a grim fate.
Worst episode in all 8 seasons though, I can’t believe there’s only 6 this season and they wasted a whole one on predictable sentimental drivel.