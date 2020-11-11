News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

baby

30 tweets that accurately sum up the ruthless reality of life with a toddler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone's heard about the terrible twos. 

Parents and non-parents alike know that toddlers are complicated little beings that will make life exhausting. Fact.

Watch: Parents of toddlers translated. Post continues below.

So we've decided to round up our very favourite tweets that summarise the reality of having a toddler. Because while these little terrors make you want to tear out of your hair, the things they do make for very funny stories.

Please have a read and know you're not alone. 

Feature image: Getty and supplied.

Tags: kids , baby , parenting , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT