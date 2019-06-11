"His toast was toasted." 17 parents share what their toddlers cried about this week.

There is a kind, delusional group of people in society who believe children cry for legitimate reasons.

“Their feelings are valid,” these people will tell you over a decaf matcha latte.

But the rest of us know the complete opposite to be true, toddlers cry over anything and everything.

There is no pattern to these tantrums – it’s a mystery to mankind.

So on Monday, when Mamamia posted an image of a viral tweet to Instagram, parents were quick to respond.

In the tweet, a man named Hal described the completely irrational reasons his toddler cried throughout the week.

Like the bath being “too wet” and not being allowed to have syrup for breakfast.

In the name of honest parenting, here are just a few rational reasons why toddlers cried this week.

“His brother was looking out his window in the car.”

“Her (plain, tap) water was too spicy.”

“I wasn’t able to turn the sun off.”

“I put peanut butter on her toast when she asked for peanut butter toast.”

“She couldn’t put a second pair of gumboots on over her gumboots.”

“Put his socks on his feet not his hands.”

“Put his empty cup in the sink.”

“Said no he could not brush the dog’s teeth, with his toothbrush.”

“He cried that his toast was toasted.”

“I’m not a mermaid. Daily tantrum reason that her mum is not a mermaid.”

“Our cat was looking at his new Paw Patrol couch!”

“The dog sat when he asked it to sit.”

“I couldn’t remember what the dream was about that he had – I was in it so I should have known!”

“I wouldn’t let her wear just her swimmers and a cropped t-shirt with no shoes to vivid tonight.”

“His ice block was too cold.”

“He couldn’t pack his auntie’s dog in his suitcase to bring back to Australia.”

“He didn’t want to eat a cupcake because it had a bite out of it… a bite that he took.”

Parenting is fun.

Now go turn the sun off, would you?

What has your toddler cried about this week? Tell us in the comments below.