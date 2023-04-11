A pouch of sand and a g-string: 12 celebrities on the one thing they stole from movie sets.

After hundreds of hours and several months of working on a film, it's no wonder some actors feel entitled to take something home with them to remember their work.
While they usually nab a small token or piece of memorabilia, sometimes they steal rather large and important items and then talk about their glorious theft to the media.
Here are 12 actors who have confessed to taking something with them from their movie sets.
Gabrielle Union
The 2000 film Bring It On gave actor Gabrielle Union a solid name in Hollywood as it was the film that catapulted her into fame. It wasn't the only thing the movie gave her, telling MTV News in 2015 she actually kept her East Compton Clovers cheerleader uniform.
"I just found it a few moves ago, but yeah I did not fit into it at the time I was trying to put it on," she shared.
"More than that, it was really my memories and the friendships — those live on… And one day maybe I can get back into my Bring It On uniform."
In 2019, the actor wore it for the first time since 2000, just in time for Halloween. Union got a matching set for her youngest child, Kaavia.