A pouch of sand and a g-string: 12 celebrities on the one thing they stole from movie sets.

After hundreds of hours and several months of working on a film, it's no wonder some actors feel entitled to take something home with them to remember their work.

While they usually nab a small token or piece of memorabilia, sometimes they steal rather large and important items and then talk about their glorious theft to the media.

Watch: Speaking of movies, here are life tips from actor Helen Mirren. Post continues after video.



Video via Supplied

Here are 12 actors who have confessed to taking something with them from their movie sets.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union. Image: Getty.

The 2000 film Bring It On gave actor Gabrielle Union a solid name in Hollywood as it was the film that catapulted her into fame. It wasn't the only thing the movie gave her, telling MTV News in 2015 she actually kept her East Compton Clovers cheerleader uniform.