'I was trying on jeans in front of a shop assistant. She asked me a question that left me speechless.'

I'm pretty old-school when it comes to buying clothes.

I'm more likely to head to a shopping centre or warehouse sale to try clothes on instead of buying them online.

With online shopping, I end up having to return half the stuff I bought and because I'm super lazy, the concept of packing, printing out the label and hunting down a postbox feels like too much work.

That was until a few days ago when I went into a department store to buy some jeans.

When it comes to jeans, I'm usually a size 10-12 but I can also sometimes be an 8 and sometimes a 14 (ahhhh, that reliable Australian sizing). Depending on the cut, the brand, my menstrual cycle or what I've eaten that morning, my clothing size is different every single time.

On this day, I was feeling particularly vulnerable and very frustrated. Every single pair of jeans I tried weren't working. They were either not pulling up over my butt and hips or they were then too baggy around my waist.

The shop assistant was watching me silently huff at myself in the mirror as I tried pair after pair and then she asked me a question. A question that made go extremely red.