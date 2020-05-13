"Isolation is giving people a glimpse into life with chronic pain. It's time I talk about mine."

During your final years of high school, milestones take place, people grow up and you learn more about yourself than you ever have before.

But for me, being diagnosed with a chronic illness significantly impacted my life for five years.

And yes, I did experience many of those milestones when I was able to, but for most of the time, I was tired and in a lot of pain.

During the past few months of COVID-19, there have been moments that have triggered memories of this time and forced me to confront my experience; how large of a role it played it my life.

This is a small glimpse into what I lived with.

***

It was 2014, I was 17 years old and suddenly I was tired and sore all the time.

Simple things like stacking this dishwasher, vacuuming the house or typing a late-night essay were all near-impossible tasks.

My joints would ache to the point where I was left feeling like I had run a marathon (no, I cannot and do not run). I would sleep for hours because my body desperately needed it. I barely ate.

During the first year, I had various specialists on rotation and we tried many medications to manage the pain but nothing seemed to work.

And after feeling mentally and physically defeated from constant pain and having no understanding as to why this was happening, I was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia.

Chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia come under the umbrella of chronic illness. They can both be long-lasting but the severity, symptoms and timeline of both illnesses vary from person to person.

Chronic fatigue is an illness that affects a person’s nervous system, causing pain in the muscles and inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. For many people, it can be triggered by an earlier infection and can develop and worsen over time. For me, it was off the back of a strep infection and left me with extreme aches and exhaustion, all the time.

Fibromyalgia, whilst similar, is an illness that causes widespread pain throughout the body and only affects two-five per cent of the population. Lady Gaga and Morgan Freeman have both spoken about it and how it has impacted their lives.

Last year, after reluctantly quitting my retail job, I decided it was time to change my lifestyle in an attempt to fix my chronic pain.

I was hating how many pills I was taking and angry at how much control it had over my life.

So I began with baby steps and started eating better and walking every single day. But doctors assured me that this be a long process and it would take time.

However, I stuck to my routine and three months in, I began CrossFit training.

I can honestly say that it changed my life.

For the past eight months, I have trained two to three times a week (this was built up over time) and maintained a full-time job that I bloody adore with next to no pain.

Over the past few weeks, because of COVID-19, my training schedule has been completely cut off and my pain has come back.

And although it isn’t nearly as bad as before, I constantly think about how miserable I was, stuck inside while everyone was out enjoying life.

That’s until I’m quickly reminded that due to this awful, unprecedented pandemic, everyone else is inside too.

And when people say, “I’m over this,” or “I want to be able to go outside,” I know that they are finally getting a small glimpse of what my life with chronic illness has been like.

So please, before you judge someone who is at home in bed all-day, or consider them ‘lucky’ because they don’t have to face work or commitments, think about this.

Chronic illness is real, it’s debilitating and it’s far from fun.

I’m unbelievably grateful that I’ve found something that works for me and has helped ease the pain, but that isn’t the case for everyone.

Feature image: Supplied.