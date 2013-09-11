News
health

Fernwood Fitness: Our fifth reality road test

By NATALIA HAWK

For a few weeks now, I’ve been hanging out at Fernwood Fitness and having a grand old time. I’ve tried the free food, I’ve had a go at all the group fitness classes and I’ve even got myself a personal trainer who had me plenty of painful burpees.

But of course, I had to balance it all out and give strength training a go. Have a look at the video below if you’d like to find out what strength training’s all about – and please excuse my lack of weights, I’m still working on that upper body strength…

For nearly 25 years Fernwood has been helping women feel fit and fabulous through pioneering health and fitness programs and expert advice.

With 70 clubs Australia-wide, Fernwood Fitness are modern full-service fitness clubs with a huge range of group exercise classes, top of the line equipment and cardio gear, passionate personal trainers and food coaches, and a friendly motivating environment.

All of our clubs offer FREE breakfast and toiletries which adds to the unique Fernwood exercise environment.

Contact us today to experience the Fernwood difference.

Comments on this post are for this post only. If you have questions or comments about this product or about sponsored posts in general please email info@mamamia.com.au or visit our frequently asked questions page here.

Tags: body-positive , exercise

