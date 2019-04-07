To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Andrew and Fergie may be back together more than twenty years after their 1996 divorce.

The rumours of the reunion started on April 1, when ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship sent out a tweet declaring they are “unofficially” back on.

While many believed the bombshell to be a late April Fool’s joke, there is more weight to the rumours than initially thought.



This was followed by another Instagram, in which Fergie tagged Prince Andrew, with the caption “With the amazing @jean_alesi27 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Having a wonderful time with @hrhthedukeofyork and Beatrice #familytime #backtoworkonmonday @f1 #formula1”.

For those unversed with the royal titles, The Duke of York is Prince Andrew.

And yes, she hashtagged #FAMILYTIMES not once, but twice.

But despite the promising signs, a representative has told The Sun that there is ~nothing to see here~.

“The Duke and Duchess of York continue to be good friends and nothing has changed in their relationship,” the representative told The Sun.

The Sun also reported that Prince Charles, who famously did not like Ferige, “doesn’t care” whether the couple get back together.

A source also told The Sun that “The critical thing is that neither of them is seeing anyone else at the moment. Officially they’re very good friends with benefits”.

We repeat: Friends with benefits.

The rumours follow Fergie being invited to Balmoral by the Queen for the past three summers, and her appearance at royal events, such as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May last year.

Perhaps most telling though, is the fact the pair have remained living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor with their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie since their divorce.

Although Prince Andrew originally moved into the Queen Mother’s former home alone in 2004, it’s believed that Fergie and her daughters later moved into the residence in 2008.

Speaking to KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O during a recent Australian visit, the 58-year-old Duchess shared how the pair have an amicable relationship, even while living together.

“He is the finest man in my life – he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life,” she said of her ex-husband.

“I think we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family,” she added.

However, while things may have seemed perfect, Fergie was not invited to the wedding of Will and Kate in 2011, but following her invite to Harry and Meghan’s last year, there are signs she is making her way back into the family.

The public is very happy about the prospect of the 80’s reunion, with many excited about the energy Fergie brings.

In 2011, Fergie opened up about her divorce in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which she detailed the breakdown of their marriage.

“I married my boy, who happened to be a prince and a sailor, because I loved him — my only condition being, ‘I have to be with you,’” she said. “And two weeks after the wedding, the courtiers told Andrew, who thought he’d be stationed in London, ‘You have to go to sea.’ I spent my entire first pregnancy alone. When Beatrice was born, Andrew got 10 days of shore leave and when he left I cried.”

In 1996, following their divorce, Fergie was swept up in what the public has candidly labelled the “toe sucking scandal”, when images of the former Duchess having her toes sucked by an American financial advisor emerged.

Since 1996, Prince Andrew and Fergie have been a famously happy divorced couple.

In an interview with the Daily Mail late last year, the 59-year-old described her relationship with her ex-husband as “the happiest divorced couple in the world”.

“Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We’ve shown it. You saw it at the wedding,” she added.

The couple were married for a decade before their divorce.

A whirlwind romance, it is understood they were childhood friends who reconnected at a party Diana had invited Ferguson to, and became engaged shortly after.

