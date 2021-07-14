Need a pick-me-up? Here are 10 feel-good accounts you should follow on Instagram.

We need distractions, now more than ever.

With this year panning out to be just like the last, everyone needs movies and TV shows to watch, books to devour and feel-good Instagram accounts to follow.

Side note. These characters would own the pandemic.

So, we've rounded up the 10 best Instagram accounts to follow for whenever you need a pick-me-up. Some are informative, others are just downright funny, but all of them will leave you feeling (even just a little bit) better.

Here are the 10 Instagram accounts we recommend.

Fun fact: there's good news out there. It's just a little harder to find. The Happy Broadcast is an account for anxiety-free news from around the world, which is something we can all get behind. The illustrations are joyful and the stories are even better.

Another brilliant positive news Instagram account to follow. This one is current, well-researched, and leaves you feeling happy knowing there are good things happening around the world too.

Glowreel is the first weekly newsletter sharing stories and achievements of BIPOC women, by a woman of colour. The Instagram account shares informative carousels about these women and what they do, and we highly suggest you subscribe to both.

After good vibes? Follow Quotes by Christie. The graphic designer creates beautiful feed posts featuring quotes from a range of authors that resonate widely with her over one million followers.

Undoubtedly one of the world’s most famous blogs, Humans of New York started out as a photography project in 2010. Now boasting over 11 million followers, the account tells New Yorkers' stories multiple times a week. Some stories will make you laugh, others will make you cry – but all of them will have you reading until the end. We can't recommend this account highly enough.

If you don't follow Aussie funny woman, Celeste Barber, what have you been doing? Her #challengeaccepted videos and photos will have you laughing out loud, no matter how you're feeling that day.

We had to include animal content somewhere. Animals Doing Things is pretty self-explanatory but so. damn. funny.

Now, this account is for all the Kardashian fans. Nori's Black Book is run by Natalie Franklin, a woman who pretends to be the sassiest seven-year-old, North West (Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter). The captions are hilarious and according to her mum, spot on with North's personality.

If you're celeb crazy, Deux Moi needs no introduction. But if you haven't heard of it, the gossip account shares anonymous tips about A-Listers – where they've been spotted, who they're dating, and what projects they're working on next. It's oddly addictive.

Feature Image: Mamamia and Instagram/@quotesbychristie, Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga, @animalsdoingthings and @glowreel_co.