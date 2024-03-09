More than two years on from the fatal Rust shooting, here's where everybody stands.

It was a typical day on a standard Hollywood movie set, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.

There was nothing out of the ordinary to report that day. Actors and crew were scattered around the set, there were costumes and props. It was a Western film, so guns were an expected feature.

But on the set of the film, Rust, on this particular day in New Mexico in 2021, one of the prop guns on set contained with live ammunition.

The gun was being held by the film's lead, Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin. While rehearsing his scene, Baldwin reportedly fired the live round, the bullet striking Hutchins' chest. She died in hospital from her injuries.

Last month, Baldwin denied pulling the trigger, and has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He is expected to face trial in July.

This week, the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, who was responsible for the weapons on the set, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Here's what happened.

In October 2021, Alec Baldwin — also a co-producer of Rust — was on set, starring as the film’s lead character, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of manslaughter.

Using a prop gun, Baldwin fired a live round, striking Hutchins in her chest, and also injuring director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her.

The 42-year-old, who was working as the film's director of photography was flown to hospital by helicopter, but died from her injuries. Souza was treated for a shoulder wound and later discharged.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin said at the time, while also claiming he was "fully co-operating with the police investigation".

Court documents show assistant director David Hall had shouted "cold gun", suggesting he didn't realise the gun contained live ammunition. It was later revealed Halls had been sacked from a previous production over gun safety violations, after a crew member incurred a minor injury because of a gun being unexpectedly discharged.

In November 2021, a legal action against Baldwin, filed by script supervisor Mamia Mitchell, alleged the actor did not need to fire the gun at the time Hutchins was shot, as the script did not require it. Her lawyer described Baldwin's actions as "playing Russian roulette".

Didn't pull the trigger.

In December 2021, Baldwin told reporters he "didn't pull the trigger" and that someone—not him, "put a live bullet in a gun"

He admitted his career might be over, and said while he'd been emotionally scarred, he didn't feel "guilty".

The question of where the live ammunition came from became a central part of the police investigation. Police obtained a search warrant for Baldwin's phone at this time. By January 2022, police alleged they were yet to receive the actor's phone, but Baldwin hit back via Instagram. In a video posted to the social media platform, Baldwin refuted any suggestion that he had been deliberately evasive with investigators.

"They can't just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you," Mr Baldwin said in the video. "That is a process that takes time. But of course we are going to comply 1000 per cent with all that."

By mid-January, Baldwin had turned over his phone.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed after Alec Baldwin shot a live round of ammunition during rehearsals. Image: Getty.

Live ammo.

In January 2023, Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer, sued the prop supplier, alleging the company distributed "a mix of dummy and live ammunition" on set, despite being misrepresented as only dummy ammunition.

The following month, Hutchins' family sued Baldwin, assistant director Halls, Gutierrez-Reed and prop master Sarah Zachry, alleging the actor "recklessly shot and killed" Hutchins. The family's lawyers said she would still be alive if crew members had not cut corners.

In April, Rust Movie Productions was issued the maximum fine by the New Mexico Environment Department for showing "plain indifference to recognised hazards associated with use of firearms on set", according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

But the production company maintained it "enforced all applicable safety protocols" and did not "'wilfully' violate any safety protocol".

Charges laid.

In January 2023, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, facing up to 18 months jail and a fine if convicted. Both announced their intention to fight the charges, while assistant director David Halls entered a guilty plea to negligent use of a deadly weapon, receiving six months' probation.

Later in the year, it was reported the charges against Baldwin were dropped, while Gutierrez-Reed was additionally charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly transferring narcotics to another person following her interview with police after the shooting. She pleaded not guilty to both offences.

In October 2023, special prosecutors announced their intention to present a case to a grand jury that Baldwin had criminal liability in the shooting. The grand jury ultimately indicted the actor on involuntary manslaughter charges.

In February 2024, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is expected to face court in July.

Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but not guilty of tampering with evidence. Her sentencing will be done at a later date.

