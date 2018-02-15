Netflix's 'Everything Sucks' will make you miss your high school years.

Everything Sucks! is kind of like Stranger Things meets 13 Reasons Why meets Freak and Geeks.

It’s a coming-of-age story set in the 1990s, a time when high school kids were melodramatic, pimply-faced, sweaty teens.

At time before Netflix.

A time before Instagram.

A time before contouring.

A time before hashtags.

A time when teenagers were, well, teenagers.

The new Netflix original series is set in the very real town of Boring, Oregon, where the high school A/V and drama clubs join forces to make a zero-budget sci-fi movie.

They also help each other get through the very suck-y time of being a sweaty, self-conscious teen.

The series follows the story of inspiring filmmaker Luke (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) who is falling for the principal’s daughter Kate (Peyton Kennedy) while their parents are secretly getting together.

It deals with all the usual teenage stuff – relationships, heartbreak, sexuality, bullying, body image – and does it all to the soundtrack of Oasis and Tori Amos.

And much like the teenagers it’s about, Everything Sucks! is a bit confused and all over the place. It’s not as well-paced as some of Netflix’s other original series but that might end up adding to its charm.

While the series might lack the gravity of 13 Reasons Why and the supernatural elements of Stranger Things, it’s hilarious, heartfelt and a really fun watch.

And it will, without a doubt, make you miss your own angst-filled teenage years.

The first season of Everything Sucks! is made up of 10 half hour episodes, so it’s perfect for your weekend binge session.

The entire series drops on Netflix on Friday 16 February.

