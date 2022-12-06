Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher met competing on a reality show. Now they're in 'love'.

After weeks of speculation, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and TV personality Ryan Gallagher have confirmed they're dating.

The pair recently just finished competing on Channel Ten's new reality show, The Challenge Australia.

While they didn't confirm anything on the show, they did announce their relationship on Monday evening when they shared pictures with followers on Instagram.

"Letting you in on a little secret," Seebohm wrote.

Watch the trailer for The Challenge Australia. Post continues after video.

This week, the Olympian opened up about their relationship while competing on The Challenge and clarified that it was strictly platonic during filming.

"Me and Ryan, obviously we were paired with each other first challenge, we won and we worked really well together," she explained.

"Inside the game, we were just the people that could trust each other. Ryan had my back one hundred and fifty per cent and I had his back one hundred and fifty per cent, and that's hard to find in a game where you’ve gotta lie, you’ve gotta deceive people and you've gotta backstab people. And we just knew that from each other we weren't going to do that."

Image: Instagram @emcbomb.

Seebohm added they were able to take their on-air friendship into real life relationship once filming wrapped up.

"After the show, we both met up in Argentina and we decided to go travelling together and yeah, we've kind of been inseparable since the show," she said.

"I’m super happy. I know I didn't win the show, but I definitely feel like I won… We’re saying it’s love."

The celebrity pair have both had highly publicised relationships in the past.

Seebohm previously dated fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin for two years until 2018. It was alleged the breakdown of their relationship was due to Larkin cheating.

Image: Instagram @emcbomb.

"I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome," the gold medallist and Order of Australia recipient told The Courier Mail at the time.

“I feel stronger than ever and ready to put all this behind us and move on with my life."

She later spoke more about their break up when she competed on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here earlier this year.

"There was a little bit of s**t when I broke up with my two exes," she said. "My swimmer partner, I worked out he was cheating. Then he denied it hardcore... I was stupid. I made it public because I posted stuff. I was so angry."

The Olympian then admitted she found out the truth when she "saw messages" and had a "gut feeling and then I looked at his phone and it blew my mind".

Gallagher had his own public relationship in 2020 when he began dating Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

"We were talking for a while before we went in there, we were talking for about three or four months – but I didn’t know she was going into the jungle until the night before," he told The Real House Husbands podcast. "There was a bit of flirting going on."

Image: Instagram @charlotteshore.

The pair's budding relationship eventually fizzled out though and Gallagher admitted he was "pretty sad" when they went their separate ways.

"I got over it in the end," he explained. "She’s not someone I would usually go for – I don’t like plastic surgery or Botox or that stuff, I try and stay clear of it."

Feature Image: Instagram @emcbomb, @ryangallaghergram.