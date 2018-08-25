Text messages she wasn't meant to see: Emily Seebohm has spoken about Mitch Larkin split.

Australian Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm has spoken publicly for the first time about her relationship with fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin since the couple split in July.

In an exclusive interview with Courier Mail, the 26-year-old said she “wants nothing to do with” her former partner of two years, who is alleged to have cheated on her.

“I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome,” the two-time gold medalist and Order of Australia recipient told the publication.

“I feel stronger than ever and ready to put all this behind us and move on with my life.”

The publication also reports Seebohm said she never expected Larkin was having an affair and that it came as a shock.

Although Seebohm, understandably, didn’t want to go into detail about the mechanics of their breakup, it’s widely understood the couple broke up after Seebohm found text messages from another woman on 25-year-old Larkin’s phone.

Days later, she had to stand next to him during Brisbane’s ICON fashion show, where the pair were photographed in public together for the last time.

The backstroke, freestyle, butterfly and individual medley swimmer also spoke of having to ‘go to work’ with him earlier this month at the PanPacs in Tokyo, telling the publication she hadn’t seen Larkin since their split and that competing alongside him was “pretty hard and intense”.

Seebohm first confirmed the news of their breakup in July via her Instagram page.

“I would like to take this opportunity before more speculation and rumours are spread. Due to current events that have occurred, Mitch Larkin and I have decided to end our relationship and go our seperate ways,” she wrote.

“As always I appreciate your support and ask for your understanding and privacy on this matter.”

In the days that followed speculation grew that Larkin had cheated on Seebohm – The Daily Telegraph reported unconfirmed rumours he had an affair “with another swimmer outside the Australian swim team”.

Seebohm furthered rumours at the time by posting this message to her Instagram story shortly after their breakup: “Something I learned about people… if they do it once, they’ll do it again.”

The following week, Seebohm posted another veiled message to Twitter. “I’m over the drama you created,” she wrote. “Now you can deal with what comes next.” The tweet, largely interpreted by fans to refer to Larkin, has since been deleted.

Seebohm deleted all images of Larkin from her social media accounts.

Larkin is yet to comment on the break up, with his Instagram feed still featuring several photos of Seebohm.