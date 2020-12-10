Married at George Clooney's home and two kids: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's 12 years together.

Out of all the A-list celebrity couples, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski seem like some of the happiest.

The actors - who have been married for 10 years and share two daughters - constantly seem delighted to be together, all while balancing their highly successful careers and family life.

Watch the trailer for their film A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski. Post continues below.

The couple first met through a mutual friend at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Both Krasinski and Blunt insist that they weren't looking for a relationship at the time. However, Krasinski immediately knew she was the one.

"It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I'm going to take my time in LA," Krasinski told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.

"Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you'."

While Blunt tells almost the same story.

"We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, 'Oh, my God, there's my friend John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh. I kind of knew right away," she said when appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

A few weeks later, the couple went on their first date.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 2009. Image: Getty.

Krasinski was so adamant that there wouldn't be a second date that he took Blunt to a gun range.

"On our first date, I decided, 'I'm gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range,'" he told Conan O'Brien in 2012.

"I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her... that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad,'" he added.

In an interview with Glamour in 2016, Krasinski shared just how much he liked Blunt.

When asked how many times he'd seen The Devil Wears Prada he responded, "Like 75! It’s bizarre".

"Before I met Emily, I had seen that movie — because it’s on TV all the time — so it’s one of the only movies that if you’re channel surfing and you land on that, you have to watch the rest of it. Embarrassingly, I think we had only been dating a couple weeks, and she stopped by... and I didn’t know she was stopping by, so when she opened [the door and came in], I quickly flipped the channel.

"I’m sure she thought I was watching something completely inappropriate, and I actually chose to let her believe that than know that I had been watching The Devil Wears Prada," he continued.

"And then later in our relationship, she asked if I had seen The Devil Wears Prada and I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'How many times?' And I said, 'A lot.' She said, 'What’s a lot?' And I said, '75 times'."

Image: Getty.

In August 2009, the couple became engaged. Both Krasinski and Blunt cried.

"She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying," he told Access Online.

"Then, I think people weren't really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great. At the end of the day she said yes which is great. It's a big part of this whole thing."

The ring. Image: Getty.

On July 10, 2010, the couple got married at George Clooney's Lake Como estate. But it wasn't until Clooney asked Krasinski three times if he'd like to use it, that he said yes.

"George said, 'I have this place and you should feel free to use it.' Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, There's no way he is serious. But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings," Krasinski told Elle.

On February 16, 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, Hazel.

In January 2019, Blunt won a SAG Award for her performance in the film. In her speech, she thanked her husband.

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you,” she said.

"Thank you for giving me the part. You would've been in major trouble if you hadn't, so you didn't really have an option," she added.

In July, the couple announced that A Quiet Place: II is in the works.

In July, Krasinski and Blunt celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

"Having John's support is everything because we are each other's confidant," Blunt told People this week. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

And although work is paused, for the time being, they have loved spending time at home with their family.

"Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful. That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure," she said.

Plus, their quarantine situation sounds quite familiar.

"We watched The Crown in three days, and then we were bereft," Blunt added. "That's the other thing about the pandemic: how lost and broken you feel once your favourite show has ended. Like, what should I do with my life now?"

Feature image: Mamamia/Instagram@johnkrasinski