Em Rata has a message for the women getting divorced by 30.

Emily Ratajkowski has a message of positivity for young women experiencing divorce.

A lot has been made about Hollywood's break-up era. It seems like we've had a constant barrage of split announcements this year, and while not all of them involve young couples, some do.

Sophie Turner is only 27, compared to her soon-to-be ex-husband Joe Jonas' 34. Ariana Grande is 30 and her ex-husband Dalton is 28. If we think back a few years, Miley Cyrus was also 27 when she and Liam Hemsworth divorced.

Em Rata considers that a good thing.

"So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," Ratajkowski shared in a new video to TikTok. "And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [and is] 32, I have to tell you I don't think there's anything better."

Ratajkowski married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 and they separated in 2022.

"Being in your 20s is the trenches," she explained in her video.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, doing your own thing - and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be. And then, you've got your whole life still ahead of you.

"So for all the people who are feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it's good. Congratulations."

She summed up her feelings in the video's caption: "Personally, I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30."

It seems to have hit a cord, with many women sharing their experiences of finding themselves in their 30s after a divorce or the end of a very long-term relationship.

The Ratajkowski take also comes on the same day that Cyrus shared details about her decision to divorce Hemsworth.

As part of an interview series for her new single 'Used to Be Young', Cyrus has been reflecting on major career moments. In a recent video, she discussed her 2019 performance at Glastonbury.

She said the performance was also the same day she decided to end her marriage, and that in recent years she has learned that her habit of pushing through work while going through very personal things was not healthy.

"Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision happened that me and Liam's commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we'd been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."

Cyrus and Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire in November 2018. They married less than two months later at the end of December.

"The day of the show was the day that I decided that it was no longer going to work in my life, to be in that relationship. So that was another moment where work, the performance, the character came first.

"And I guess that it why it is now so important for me for that to be the case."

Feature image: TikTok.