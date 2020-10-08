Elly Miles and Jackson Garlick had a cheeky pash, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Elly Miles and Jackson Garlick had a cheeky pash and now he regrets not going on The Bachelorette.

Rumours about a possible romance between Elly Miles and Jackson Garlick have been going on for a while now.

And now we finally know a bit more about what went down between the pair.

Speaking to The Wash last month, the Bachelor in Paradise star confirmed him and Elly have in fact, kissed.

"You know who’s marriage material? Elly Miles," said Jackson.

"She’s a quality chick, top notch. I have kissed her."

He also told the publication that he would have been interested in joining her series of The Bachelorette as an intruder.

Welp, it looks like you may have missed your chance there buddy.

The Bachelorette continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

2. Lorde is bribing New Zealanders with her third album so that they’ll actually go out and vote.

Lorde has hinted she'll release a third album if her New Zealander fans get voting in this year's election. And if that doesn't make you want to vote, we don't know what will.

On Thursday morning, the Kiwi singer uploaded a series of Instagram stories encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming New Zealand election and referendums.

"We know we live in a special place. And adding all of our voices to the conversation, speaking up for communities and organisations that mean something to us - that's what helps keep it that way," she wrote.

Image: Instagram@lordemusic She then hinted that she'll give her fans "something in return".

"Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return," she added in a separate story.

Image: Instagram @lordemusic Lorde last released new music back in 2017 as part of her studio album, Melodrama.

However she confirmed that new music is coming in an email she sent to fans in May.

3. So there’s more to AB Sow’s rose refusal on The Bachelorette than we initially thought.

While we all thought that The Bachelor franchise couldn't surprise us anymore, we were wrong.

During the first episode of The Bachelorette last night, contestant AB Sow was offered a rose during the rose ceremony and actually said no. But while this came to a shock to all of us, it wasn't so surprising for the other contestants.

When speaking to The Wash, a Bachelor insider explained that the first episode was filmed over two nights. And during the second night of filming, AB spent the entire time discussing his decision to leave with the other contestants.

"The red carpet arrivals were filmed on July 29 and lasted until around 3am, and then the rose ceremony was shot the next night on July 30. So by that point, the guys had already spent their first night in the mansion together and become friendly. Producers just had everyone put the same clothes back on for continuity," the source shared.

"AB spent the whole day discussing his decision with the boys before filming the rose ceremony, explaining how he felt no connection to either Elly or Becky the night before. They all begged him to stay and hoped he’d change his mind – but he was done," the source continued.

"Afterwards, they kept saying he’s 'noble as f**k' for actually quitting, rather than sticking around for the sake of it.

"He got to say goodbye to all of the boys before heading home and was more bothered about leaving them behind, than Elly and Becky," they added.

4. Kim Kardashian has a strangely jolly outlook on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Kardashian West has opened up about her husband's positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the latest issue of Grazia. She also shared her more optimistic opinion on the global pandemic.

When speaking to the publication, Kardashian explained that Kanye West contracted the virus around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson did in early March.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on,” the TV personality said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get him out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

Then she had some optimistic things to say about COVID-19.

“I’m the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world,” Kardashian told the publication.

“Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way,” she added.

5. The winner's edit and Sportsbet: All the signs that Frazer wins Elly's heart on The Bachelorette.

Goodness.

It's been one night, but it seems we already have some clear evidence about who wins The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday night, sisters Elly and Becky Miles met the 20 contestants vying for their hearts.

And from the outset, there was one particular man who stood out amongst the rest.

On last night's red carpet, Frazer Neate got the classic 'wifey' entrance.

From the fairytale music to the slow-motion exit from the limo, many viewers pointed out the 27-year-old concreter from Queensland was given the winner's edit.

In case you missed it, Frazer is an award-winning football player who claims to be looking to meet a girl who is easygoing and who he can eventually call his best friend. (Sounds like Elly, tbh.)

The 27-year-old, who has competed in the Queensland Australian Football League, also appears to be friends with former Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelorette contestant, Timm Hanly.

Here's all the evidence that Frazer will win Elly's heart on The Bachelorette.

The winner's edit.

If you look back at past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, you'll notice almost every winner of the show gets a clear 'winner's edit' when we first meet them on the red carpet.

The fairytale music starts, the scene slows down as they exit from the limo and we get to see every moment of their grand entrance play out on our screens. It happened to Anna in Tim Robards' season, Snezana in Sam Wood's season and Laura in Matty J's season... The list goes on. And most recently, it happened to both Irena and Bella – the final two – on Locky Gilbert's season of The Bachelor. As for Frazer's entrance, the frontrunner had it all – the slow-motion exit from the limo, the long introduction, and the sparkly fairytale music.

Feature Image: Instagram @ellymiles/@jacksongarlick