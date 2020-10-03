Elly Miles dated one contestant before, plus everything else we know about her relationships.

Earlier this month, we were introduced to the (very beautiful) men that are vying for the hearts of The Bachelorette(s), Elly and Becky Miles.

There's a football player, a travel influencer, and — naturally — several models.

But before we spend the next 1,378 hours watching which blokes the sisters choose, let's look back at the relationships that came before.

Today, we start with 25-year-old nurse Elly.

Watch: The Bachelor contestants: Translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Elly was a front-runner on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, where she described her ideal partner as someone "kind, funny, selfless, loyal and intelligent".

"[I'm looking for] someone I can learn from and who learns from me. Supporting each other through both the difficult and happy times. Someone who shares the same love for life as me and who is willing to take chances.

"Someone to travel the world and tick off my bucket-list with. Someone who my family loves and I love his. Someone who, if they have a dog, that their dog and my dog get along really well. Someone generous, family orientated and humble."

So we took a deep stalk all the way back through Elly's social media to uncover her past relationships, and hopefully get a clue into what men may succeed this season — if the past is any indicator.

Here's what you need to know.

Elly's high school sweetheart.

A very deep dive into Elly Miles' Instagram reveals that the NSW woman's very first love was her high school sweetheart, Tom Caldwell.