If you're a woman, here's what the two major parties are promising you this election.

In a last minute attempt to get our (Australian women’s) attention ahead of the weekend federal election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged $75 million in financial support for women re-entering the workforce.

The Mid-Career Checkpoint initiative is targeted at women aged 30 to 45, and will give women assistance with interview tips, advice and computer skills.

It has, however, come under fire, with critics questioning its limitations, especially given the huge price tag.

What about barriers like recruitment bias?

What about rigid role structures?

If you’re struggling with who to vote for listen to this. Post continues after podcast.



But aside from this election promise, the two major parties have tried in several ways to appeal to the female voter.

So, overall, what exactly are we being offered?

We compared four key areas:

Childcare

Labor has poured the most into supporting childcare.

A Bill Shorten led government has promised to establish a new National Preschool and Kindy Program, guaranteeing every three and four-year-old can access the quality early education they need for the best start in school and life.

The Parenthood told Mamamia they are delighted by the Labor promise, reacting with the response; “this is huge.”

“There’s no other way to describe it. Early childhood education is great for children and making it easier to afford is wonderful for parents,” said Executive Director Alys Gagnon.

The Liberal party think Labor is spending a little too much.

They propose that a typical family will be about $1,300 a year better off under their new Child Care Subsidy.

It’s the same policy they’ve had in place since July 1 2018. Childcare costs did drop 10-percent in the first six months of its introduction.

While it is helping working families, the Childcare Alliance says its biggest flaw is that the subsidy isn’t available to all families – only those who pass the ‘activity test’ which filters out those who don’t work, study, run a business or care for a relative.

Healthcare

Labor has put healthcare at the centre of its bid for government and have redeveloped the national women’s health policy.

On the whole, they want to pour $2.8 billion into a Better Hospitals Fund to deliver more hospital beds, staff, upgrades and tackle crippling waiting lists. They’re also big on cancer research, and sun protection.

When it comes to women’s health in particular, Labor wants public hospitals to offer abortion services. Given it’s still illegal in New South Wales, they’ve promised to seek to overrule that at a state level.

The Liberal party is pledging less money overall, offering $1.25 billion for a Community Health and Hospitals Program to fund projects and services in every state and territory.

They’re specifically focused on putting money into things like mental health and chronic disease, in particular, they’re offering $36 million to deliver mental health checks for mums, dads and babies before they leave maternity wards.

They will also extend funding to the Australian Breastfeeding Association by $4 million.

What they fall short on is putting women’s health as a national strategy policy, and supporting affordable pregnancy termination services.

Career

The Checkpoint initiative mentioned above is the Liberal party’s big career play for women.

They’re also throwing money into supporting young women and girls in STEM subjects so they can, in their words, “get the high-paying jobs of tomorrow.”

When it comes to closing the pay gap, the Liberals don’t really have a strategy, whereas Labor wants to ban pay secrecy clauses and introduce national reporting on progress.

To raise the number of women on government boards, Liberal say they have a target of 50 per cent, but there’s no time frame for reaching it. Labor have given a three year deadline to reach the same target.

For superannuation, the Liberal party don’t have a gendered strategy, but overall they boast wage subsidies for mature workers and no new taxes on super.

Labor has announced $655 million in measures to boost women’s superannuation, including paying super on paid parental leave.

Domestic Violence

The Liberal party has proposed $328 million towards domestic and family violence as part of its Fourth Action Plan, with $7.8 million to go towards working with alleged perpetrators in family law matters.

It’ll also focus on frontline services and emergency accommodation.

According to the Women’s Electoral Lobby, our demand in this space is actually up around the $754 million mark.

How’s it so high? Here are the hidden numbers. Post continues after video.

Labor’s commitment is double the Coalition’s, but still not quite at that demand figure.

They’re promising $660 million, with a focus on transitional housing.

As part of their plan, Australia’s major banks would be forced to fund a program to help people fleeing family violence.

The Liberals are cracking down on foreigners with domestic violence convictions in their plan.

One crossover they are both standing for is domestic violence leave, but while the Liberals are promising five days, Labor is doubling that offer.

We head to the polls for the 2019 Federal election this Saturday, 18th May.

Every vote counts.