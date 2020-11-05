Just 34 of the best US election memes because if we don't laugh, we'll cry.

How are we all holding up?

Stupid question, I know. Precisely no one is holding up okay right now (especially Donald Trump).

The United States presidential election has turned into a huge, chaotic mess and no one really knows how or when it will... end. There's been legal challenges and premature calls, protests and, uh, #TrumpMeltdown is trending on Twitter.

It's a lot. There's not much we can do from down under other than wait ~very~ nervously. But do you know what we have in the meantime? Memes.

And memes really are the only things keeping us going right now. Here is the content we've been cry-laughing over all day.

Nevada’s mail-in ballots taking their sweet time pic.twitter.com/UsGy9EkANO

Hahahahahaha.

We're... fine.

Feature image: Twitter.