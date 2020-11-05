Everything you need to know about what's happening with the US election right now.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden says he expects he will win the White House, whilst President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results.

In the past 12 hours, the presidential election has remained a nail-biter race with no winner yet declared.

At the time of publication, Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral college votes, whilst Donald Trump has 214. The magic number to win is 270.

There are still five key battleground states that remain too close to call: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below.

Here's what you need to know.

Biden has won Michigan - but not according to Trump.

Late on Wednesday, local time, media networks CNN, Edison Research and Fox News declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden had won the key battleground state of Michigan.

With 99 per cent of the vote counted, Biden held a lead of just over 60,000 votes, according to the Detroit Free Press.

However Trump, who narrowly won Michigan in 2016, has disputed this result in a tweet that has since been censored by the social media network.

"We hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,..........there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!" Trump tweeted.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

It is unclear where the "dumped ballots" have been "widely reported".

Biden has won Wisconsin - but Trump demands a recount.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has also defeated Donald Trump in swing state Wisconsin, securing the state's 10 electoral votes.

Trump, who won Wisconsin in 2016 by a small margin, has requested a recount.