Last month, Bernie Sanders predicted what would happen in the US election. He was right.

The current calamity happening in the United States is hard to believe.

The chaos. The uncertainty. The deep, deep partisan divide between the country's opposing sides.

But everything going on right now - including the Trump campaign's unfounded claims of fraud, the legal challenges and the 'blue wave' in the counted mail-in ballots - has been predicted.

By Bernie Sanders. More than a week ago.

On October 24, Sanders appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave an interview about his fears of how election night could go. With election night done and dusted, Sanders' fears have come true.

Watch: Bernie Sanders' creepily accurate election prediction. Post continues below video.

"You're gonna have a situation – I suspect – in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots," Sanders said.

"And unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they're not able, for bad reasons, to begin processing those ballots until – I don't know – election day, or maybe when the polls close.

"That means you're gonna have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots."

Before election day, about 100 million Americans had already cast their votes early through in-person early voting and by mail. For perspective, the total number of votes cast in 2016 was 136 million.

Sanders' worry was in regard to the 'red mirage' this could create. The 'red mirage' refers to how the results expected to come in, looking rosy for Trump early in the night thanks to in-person numbers, before flipping to Biden once early votes are counted. In many important states, these votes could not be counted before election day.