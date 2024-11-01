'My house is always a mess. Then I discovered a 3-second decluttering hack.'

I want to be one of those people who has a home that's clean and tidy enough to show on TikTok.

I've always dreamed of having an Instagrammable place of my own, a place for everything and everything in its place.

Colour-coded bookshelves (and fridge shelves and pantry shelves…). The cleverest storage hacks you ever did see for my (imaginary) perfectly co-ordinated wardrobe, not a speck of dust or disorder in sight.

Friends, I am the literal opposite.

I do whatever I can to avoid sharing pics of my home. (Especially after I put a cute mirror selfie on my Insta stories recently and my friend commented not on how fab I looked, but at the piles of clothes scattered around in the background. What? It was washing day, I was sorting my lights from my darks!)

Tupperware tumbling from where it's shoved haphazardly into a cupboard, door closed to hold it in place.

More clothes on my bed than hanging in my wardrobe.

Shoes scattered in every corner of the house.

It's pure chaos.

So yeah, I dream of being an organised queen. Instead I am the dictionary definition of a disorganised disaster.

As such, I'm sure you can understand when I tell you I spend a lot of time on #decluttertok. Okay, I don't think that's actually a thing, but I watch a lot of content centred around tidying, cleaning, make your space inhabitable… But the thing is, while much of it is beautiful, aspirational, it doesn't feel realistic for me. These "organisation hacks"? They seem to require starting from place of moderate tidiness.