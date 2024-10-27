10 comfy and flattering denim skirts to complete your summer capsule wardrobe.

It's hard to find a wardrobe staple quite as versatile and essential as a denim mini skirt.

It's comfortable, timeless and goes with just about everything — making this baby the perfect addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.

You can thank Y2K fashion for the comeback of the denim skirt, namely the trendy denim maxi . However, as summer approaches, the mini is a far more practical option (as much as I love how chic a denim maxi is, I also love not having my stride limited thanks to its stiff and awkward proportions).





Perfect for hot summer days, denim mini skirts go with anything and can be worn from a casual day at the beach to a cute cocktail at a local bar.

Cute knee high boots and a crop top? Comfy flats and a cardigan? Or what about a classic white tee and sneaker combo? There are basically endless possibilities with this one item of clothing, and there's nothing I love more than a piece I can wear again and again. Limited effort, maximum style is what summer is all about, right?

Check out these trending denim mini skirts that'll be the perfect fit for a balmy summer.

Best denim mini skirts for summer

Image: The Iconic, Witchery