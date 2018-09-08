The simple way you can turn a $4 Woolies cake into a complete masterpiece.

Every now and then a simple hack comes along that turns out to be life-saving.

Whether it be wearing your shoes half a size too big to avoid blisters or figuring out shaving your legs with conditioner leaves them smoother, there are some hacks that you just can’t say no to.

We’re calling it, you can add this Woolies cake hack to the list.

Yesterday Woolworth’s posted a video which showed a magician transforming three Woolies cakes into an actual masterpiece.

The video received 7,000 likes and over 14,000 comments so we’re guessing we aren’t the only ones freaking out over this.

All you need to transform three $4 (okay, $4.40) Woolies cakes into an absolute cracker of a cake is some frosting, melted chocolate and some pretty lollies to keep things light-hearted.

Let us elaborate.

You will need:

3 limited edition mint chocolate cakes from Woolies.

Lots of frosting. Or icing. Whatever you want to cover the cakes with.

Melted chocolate.

Lollies.

Firstly, you need to pile the cakes on top of each other with a generous amount of frosting in between.

Next, you need to cover the entire surface area of your new cake tower with icing/ frosting.

Finally, drizzle some melted chocolate over your masterpiece and decorate with some lollies.

Simple. Incredible. Life-Changing.

For the official recipe where pre-made icing is not used, head to the Woolworth’s website.

Have you tried cooking hacks? Tell us in the comments.