What the Mamamia Team are eyeing off during Dyson's massive Black Friday sales.

It’s no secret that Dyson sits at the top of the leaderboards when it comes to vacuum cleaners and air fans, and it’s for good reason: their technological engineering gets us feeling just a bit fancy when we're doing the housework.

As often the best things do, Dyson products come with a hefty price tag that’ll take some thought before hitting that 'buy now' button. Which is why we, so often, lurk until they go on sale and then POUNCE fast.

As it’s Black Friday this weekend, we took it upon ourselves to check to find out whether Dyson is planning on getting involved in the action - and we’re in luck. Dyson has slashed the prices on their most sought-after products, including their best-selling portable vacuum cleaners and air purifiers.

Vacuum Cleaners.

The Dyson Outsize Total Clean is the newly improved portable vacuum cleaner that features a 32cm head, which is 25 per cent wider than previous models, so you cover more floor with every sweep compared to the Dyson V11.

The bin is 150 per cent bigger, too, and is engineered to clean family-sized homes, with fewer trips to the bin in the process.

Dyson’s Cyclone V10 has 30 per cent more suction power compared to its predecessor, the Dyson V8.

With up to 60 minutes of consistent fade-free power, you can whiz it around your home before guests come over, or first thing in the morning during a routine clean. Included in the set are two cleaner heads, and seven tools, all capable of deep cleaning on various surfaces.

Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim Total Clean is the most powerful compact cordless vacuum to date engineered by Dyson.

Despite its size, it uses 11 cyclones to generate a force of 100,000g to suck dust into the bin compartment without it clogging. The green laser attached to the head of the vacuum helps you see if you’ve missed any spots. The LCD screen reports the performance in real-time, with maintenance alerts and power modes to the battery life.

Air fans.

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan goes far beyond blowing cold air around the room. It’s capable of reading the air quality in your room and will ensure it’s purified all year round, which is particularly useful if you’re in the city. If you’re one to sleep with the fan on, select night mode and it’ll dim the display and run on its quietest settings.

Much like the Dyson Tower Fans, this Dyson Pure Cool desk fan senses any harmful pollutants in the air and will capture those as small as 0.1 microns with the impressive HEPA filter.

As it’s slightly smaller in size, it works best in smaller spaces, such as by your bedside, or at your home workstation.

Dyson’s most affordable fan is their standard 'Cool' model.

While it may not have some of the most technologically advanced features like the newer models, it’s recently improved and is 75 per cent quieter. So, if you care less about air purifiers and solely want a cool breeze, this is the fan for you.

