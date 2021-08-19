A Dyson vacuum, and 11 other steals our lifestyle team are eyeing in the Afterpay Day sales.

From August 19-22, Afterpay is hosting a massive sale and we couldn't be more ready.

Brands including The Iconic, Adore Beauty, Cotton On and Dyson will be up to 70 per cent off for a limited time only.

Since the sale started early this morning, we've been scouring the internet for the best deals and picked out some of our favourite finds, including activewear, beauty products and spring-ready dresses.

Need some cheering up? Watch this video first. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

From P.E. Nation leggings to a $399 Dyson vacuum, here are 12 items we'll be getting our hands on this Afterpay Day.

Grown Alchemist Hand Wash, was $38, now $30.40.

Image: Adore Beauty.