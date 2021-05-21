We found 8 affordable dupes for your favourite luxe perfumes.

There's nothing worse than getting to the end of the bottle of favourite designer perfume and realising you have to fork out another $100 (or more) to buy another one.

Thankfully, various brands have cottoned on and created scents that match up in profile to some of the most iconic fragrances.

From Le Labo's cult Santal 33 to Maison Francis Kurkdjian's coveted Baccarat Rouge 540, here are eight dupes we've found for much more expensive perfumes. Plus, four affordable fragrances that just smell rich.

"My colleague Lily and I both independently bought this roll-on from The Perfume Oil Company. It evokes a really similar scent to an iconic Le Labo fragrance!" - Tamara.

Image: The Perfume Oil Company.

"Elizabeth Arden Green Tea is a dupe for Gypsy Water by Byredo. It smells so fresh and light and doesn’t sit heavy like other perfumes." - Emily.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"This smells just like Viktor and Rolf's Flowerbomb, but way cheaper. It combines bergamot, vanilla and caramel and smells warm and sweet. But not too sweet." - Charlie.

Image: Zara.

"This smells just like Bvlgari Au The Rouge. It's floral and light with a hint of wood. I love it because it's feminine and subtle but so moreish for a fragrance!" - Genevieve.

Image: Myer.

But wait... we've found more.

Zara is the go-to for affordable perfumes that mimic the more luxe ones. Zara Gardenia is supposedly a near-identical scent to the iconic YSL Black Opium fragrance with notes of coffee, orange blossom and vanilla.

Image: Zara.





While Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of the beauty world's most loved fragrances, the price point hurts (it starts at $207). Thankfully, Ariana Grande's fragrance Cloud smells *almost* the same. Plus, it's supposedly Hailey Bieber's signature scent.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Another celebrity fragrance that's a dupe for an expensive one! Killer Queen combines notes of soft patchouli and sensual musk, and smells just like Viktor and Rolf's Flowerbomb. So if you love that fragrance, you're in luck - you have two dupes to pick from!

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

And lastly, another winner from Zara. The Zara Applejuice EDT features notes of apple, peony and violet and evokes the same scent as the ever so popular perfume, Marc Jacobs Daisy.

Image: Zara.

Plus, if you're after something that smells expensive but isn't a copy of anything else, here are four affordable perfumes the Mamamia community loves.

"I adore this perfume oil, it's heady but still fresh and the jasmine makes me think of warm summer nights. It's natural, too, so I wear it when I am with my son." - Leigh.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"Lush perfumes smell amazing and are super cheap. My favourite is Vanillary (it also comes in a solid which is returning soon), it's really warm and sweet. They're also perfect handbag perfumes because you don't have to worry about them leaking." - Emmeline.

Image: Lush.

"It's just such a classic scent that smells so fresh and clean. It's the perfect balance between floral and masculine." - Erin.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

"I always seem to get asked what I'm wearing!" - Nicole.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

