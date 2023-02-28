A $14 foundation and supermarket soap: What we learnt about Drew Barrymore's beauty routine.

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's our collective obsession with Drew Barrymore. Everyone loves Drew.

She's one of Hollywood's biggest icons - yet she somehow remains incredibly relatable. You feel like you know her. Reckon you'd actually be best friends with her.

Not only did she release a range of amazingly affordable makeup with her brand, Flower Beauty (which is available exclusively at Chemist Warehouse), but she’s also just spilled the entire contents of her beauty bag in a recent issue of Drew Magazine.

And guess what? There’s so many saveys in there!

Watch: Growing up with Drew Barrymore. Post continues below.

Which is really just very refreshing to see from a celebrity. Because there's truly nothing more heartbreaking than getting excited to have a peek inside your fave celeb's beauty cabinet, only to find out their 'everyday routine' adds up to, like, $500,000.

Drew on the other hand... Almost all of the products she recommends can be picked up from your local chemist. Plus, she doesn't follow eleventy million steps. Her routine is simple and effective.

Here's everything Drew Barrymore puts on her face.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Hands up if this is something you use daily? Because SAME. Which makes us all *basically* movie stars, too. Right?

Great for removing makeup, it's that perfect all-in-one formula to cleanse your skin and remove impurities, while being gentle enough to use if you're a sensitive Sally.

Drew said, "I pile on mascara until it feels like I need a pitchfork to get it off. In a few swipes, this water erases everything."

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Soap! Drew's next essential is a bar of soap.

Bet you didn't expect that, did you?

Affordable and a better choice for the environment than most other body wash options, this soap "saves my skin", according to the beauty lover - which is a pretty big call, might we add.

Anyone else suddenly really need to get their hands on a Dove beauty bar?

Image: Sephora

While most of her must-haves are everyday essentials, Drew shared one of her favourite spendy products (at $28, it's still pretty affordable) - a lip mask from Fenty Beauty.

We love a good lip mask (lookin' at you, Laneige).

"I adore everything Rihanna does, especially this lip-conditioning, moisturizing, smoothing, plumping powerhouse," she said.

Further evidence that Fenty Beauty can do no wrong.

This guy is already sold out in Sephora AU - so keep an eye out for a restock or snap it up directly from the Fenty Beauty website.

Image: Olay

This giant Olay body moisturiser looks like it's only available in the US, which doesn't seem very fair because it also looks amazing.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and a vitamin B3 complex, the body moisturiser promises to deeply nourish and hydrate for smoother, softer skin.

While you won't be able to grab it in store in Australia, you can shop for it on Amazon.

Image: Glytone

This is another product you probably won't be able to find on Australia shelves - it looks like Glytone only ships to destinations within the United States. Sad face.

The brightening serum contains ingredients like azelaic acid and glycollic acid and aims to target pigmentation issues and dark spots.

On the website it says it will: "Visibly improve the appearance of dull skin and unwanted dark spots for a more even, radiant tone. This lightweight face cream provides instant hydration while brightening the skin."

The good news? There are a bunch of other similar options on the market - including StriVecin Advanced Resurfacing Daily Reveal™ Exfoliating Pads, $45.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Okay, but get this on our face immediately.

While we're all about the crowd favourite Flower Beauty Light Illusion Foundation (Leigh Campbell always raves about it), we're suckers for super lightweight, everyday formulas - and this serum foundation from Flower Beauty seems to be just the ticket.

Plus, $14 for a foundation? Absolutely yes.

Image: iHerb

Another golden nugget Drew loves? A moisturiser from French brand Aveeno.

Available on iHerb, Aveeno Calm and Restore Redness Relief Moisturising Cream promises to help restore the skin's moisture barrier while visibly reducing the appearance of redness and irritated, dry skin.

And that's it! Drew's very simple, affordable skincare routine that we can totally get on board with.

Beauty should be a democracy, and we want to know what products you slap on your face, slather on your body and comb through your hair, day in and day out.

Click the link below to vote for the products that have made the BIGGEST difference to your face. And hair. And body. You get the drill.

***

Feature image: Instagram; @drewbarrymore.