CULT BUY: The at-home Hollywood skin treatment that's $40 off right now.

Some beauty products hit the shelves and instantly reach cult status.

The Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel is one of them.

Put simply, the now-infamous at-home chemical peel has been referred to as a ‘dermatologist visit in a packet’. It’s that good.

The product boasts ‘two minutes to smooth, beautiful skin’ and promises to fight anti-ageing, making quick work of fine lines, enlarged pores and uneven skin texture.

It’s also loved by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia Palermo, and beauty Instagram influencers including Bambi Does Beauty’s Elle McNamara (@bambidoesbeauty).

Thankfully, the Dr Dennis Gross formula, which earned its stripes on the faces of Manhattan's Upper East Siders (a.k.a the real-life Gossip Girl women), has 25 years' worth of science and dermatology experience to back those frankly brilliant claims up.

The two single-use sachets contain a unique blend of five alpha and beta hydroxy acids - alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) clear dead skin cells from the skin's surface, while beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) penetrate deeper to really clean out the gunk deep in your pores.

To get the best results from this 'anti-ageing facial in a packet', follow the below instructions carefully.

The first sachet (labelled 1 Exfoliate and Smooth) is packed with chemical exfoliation super powers glycolic acid, lactic acid and citric acid... just to name a few. Massage this first pad into clean, dry skin until he pad is no longer moist (sorry).

Then, wait two minutes before repeating with sachet number two (Anti-Ageing Neutraliser), which contains retinol and other anti-ageing ingredients.

These single-use sachet packs come in three strengths - ultra gentle in blue, universal strength in orange and extra strength in red - and normally retail for $129.99.

But in fantastic news, these variations are currently on sale for $40 off on Mamamia Shopping. OK, $39 off.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel Ultra Gentle 30pk, $89.99.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel 30 pk, $89.99.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel Extra Strength 30pk, $89.99.

This product also comes in three-day packs, as well as jumbo 60-day packs, which you can find at MECCA.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll get back to figuratively elbowing people to get these in our carts before they sell out.

