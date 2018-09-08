The one, very simple word, President Donald Trump is completely unable to pronounce.

For someone who’s really hating on an anonymous source right now, President Donald Trump certainly has a hard time pronouncing the word.

Speaking at a rally in Montana earlier this week, Trump took aim at the anonymous senior administration official from his team who penned an opinion piece about Trump’s downfalls for the New York Times.

But when the US President attempted to explain the situation while speaking at the rally, he failed not once but twice to pronounce the word ‘anonymous’, with Trump eventually giving up and going with “gutless coward” instead.

“Nobody knows who the hell he is, or she, although they put he, but probably that’s a little disguise. That means it’s she,” Trump went on to say, speculating on who the anonymous source may be.

As expected, Trump’s faux pas has gained a lot of attention on Twitter.

The mistake also inspired this hilarious Muppet mash-up.

On Wednesday, the New York Times published an opinion piece written by an anonymous senior official in Trump’s administration.

Headlined ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration’, the op-ed claimed that a number of the President’s colleagues have vowed to “thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations”.

In Washington, a number of people involved in Trump’s government, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have denied writing the piece.

Trump is also reportedly calling for an investigation into the anonymous op-ed, accusing the New York Times of committing “treason” for publishing the article.

“We’re going to see. I’m looking at that right now,” Trump told reporters yesterday.

“[Jeff Sessions] should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it’s national security.”

Melania Trump has also weighed in on the article, saying “To the writer of the op-ed – you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions”.