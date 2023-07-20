Whether you're into it or not, at some point you might've thought about anti-wrinkle injectables.

It's a non-surgical procedure that's become increasingly popular over the years — and it's up there as one of the most in-demand cosmetic treatments.

Not only is the increase soaring in the 40-plus category, but it's also expanding into another demographic and trending younger. Recent statistics show a dramatic rise in the number of younger people, particularly between the ages of 20 to 29, getting 'preventative' injectables.

But despite the growing popularity of the treatment, some experts are warning that there's no evidence behind the concept of preventative anti-wrinkle injections.

Watch: SBS programme Insight looks at the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures. Post continues below.

So, are preventative anti-wrinkle injections actually thing? Or is it just a complete waste of money?

We went straight to an expert.

Below, we spoke with cosmetic doctor Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials and asked her what we need to know about preventative anti-wrinkle injectables.

Here's what she said.

What are preventative anti-wrinkle injectables?

In case you're not a hundred per cent on what anti-wrinkle injections actually... do, they're basically a muscle relaxant that works to paralyse the facial muscles.

In short, it stops the muscle from working.

In terms of 'preventive' anti-wrinkle injections, Dr Joshi explained this as "the idea that having anti-wrinkle injections early, before you have any wrinkles, helps keep them at bay."

"People quote lines like 'the best wrinkle is the one you never have', etc. to encourage this."

Meaning? A lot of people are getting anti-wrinkle injections before they develop visible wrinkles as a way to ensure they stave them off for longer. But is there actually any evidence behind this?

Do preventative anti-wrinkle injectables actually work?

"It depends on your goal. What is the treatment aiming to achieve?" said Dr Joshi. "We are the only species that communicates heavily via body language and facial expression. Babies learn via facial expression — so if we aim to remove all facial expressions, i.e. to be frozen, are we achieving a good thing?"

"In my opinion, that’s not what the goal of anti-wrinkle treatment is. Rather, it's to prevent fine lines present at rest (not on animation) from worsening," she explained.

"It’s my unpopular opinion that preventive anti-wrinkle treatment is more a marketing strategy rather than one based in science or medicine," she said.

So, there you have it.

"My view tends to be that just as you’d not start a patient on “preventive diabetic medication” to prevent diabetes later but rather focus on actual preventive strategies, so it is with medical aesthetics."

Instead, Dr Joshi suggests "focusing on actual prevention and establishing good habits and treat when there’s an actual problem to treat."

So, who are anti-wrinkle injectables suitable for?

As you can probably tell from the above, Dr Joshi does not recommend starting anti-wrinkle injectable treatments unless there are some visible lines to treat.

She reiterates that there's no solid evidence to prove that starting anti-wrinkle injections younger when you have no lines, can prevent wrinkles from forming.

"My view is that you should not undergo anti-wrinkle injections until you meet the criteria and the aim (as is the legal indication)."

Anti-wrinkle injections, Dr Joshi said, are used to help with dynamic wrinkles — that is, wrinkles formed by facial expressions such as squinting, frowning or smiling.

If you are beginning to see fine lines and wrinkles at rest and you're bothered by them and wish to prevent them from becoming worse over time, Dr Joshi said you may be a good candidate for anti-wrinkle injections.

What are the best alternatives to preventative anti-wrinkle injections?

For younger clients who do not have visible wrinkles, our expert said the best thing to do to avoid wrinkles (if this is something that concerns you) is to use personalised quality skincare including sunscreen and retinoids, and practise sun avoidance.

If you are someone who has fine lines and wrinkles at rest and is concerned by them, Dr Joshi said anti-wrinkle injections are the best treatment to smooth them, and that they will "effectively act as a chemical splint for weeks to months at a time."

For those who are bothered by their wrinkles but do not want anti-wrinkle injections, Dr Joshi said other preventive options include: "Rigorous sun avoidance to protect the collagen you have as that directly impacts skin quality; eating mostly well; getting enough sleep; exercising; quitting smoking."

Another non-surgical solution she suggested is "taping lines and wrinkles may help by acting as a physical splint to remind you to use the muscles less."

Of course, if you're considering any kind of cosmetic treatment, you're always best to do your research and see a qualified professional to suss out your best options.

Are you a fan of 'preventative' injectables? What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty.