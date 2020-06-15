Sewing, gardening and complete home makeovers: 21 women share their isolation DIY projects.

During our months of isolation, many of us decided to get a little crafty.

We dabbled in cooking, baking, gardening and sewing – and some of us even decided to makeover our entire houses.

But while our days at home might be decreasing, that doesn't mean our newfound love of DIY has to.

And to remind you of that, here are 21 women sharing their own isolation projects.

Lou

"At one point I decided the only way to get through isolation was to have matching jumpers with all my friends. So, I made us all matching jumpers."

"I also made a cute raincoat because it’s getting cold and actually raining for once!"

"And here are a selection of other random sewing projects from isolation... now I’m looking at them all, I hope I can get out of the house soon to wear them!"

Alex

"I've been making pins! I am a teacher and have been wearing them during my Zoom calls with my students. They love them and I love making them! I've also made key chains/rings for friends and family too."

Bec

"I built my own business – Hip Hooray Mail."

Paula

"I built my own business as well – On A String. I'm looking at scaling big time with tools designed for my craft!"

Elissa

"I'm pretty happy with my cabinet!"

Beth

"I’ve almost finished making a dog kennel."

Penny

"I've done a massive amount of cooking. I've also blitzed the front yard – chopping down trees, got rid of unwanted plants, and planted new things that flower. In the backyard, I've also added to the veggie garden, so now I don't have to buy any vegetables."

Michelle

"We ripped up the carpet on our internal stairs and gave them a makeover!"

KT

"I've been buying, restoring and reselling old vintage Nintendo Game Boys! I've learnt some new skills and had lots of fun. It's still keeping me out of trouble on the weekends!"

Jennifer

"I completed a few odd jobs around the house. I learnt how to change the light fitting in my bathroom, hung some timber blinds, and built a desk from IKEA. I also now own a drill!"

Coby

"I collected lots of timber during council clean ups over the past few months, and have spent some time making different things."

Sherry

"I have made a box fort/castle for my cat."

"Here it is semi painted. It is difficult to paint when you have a curious cat who wants to investigate everything."

Anna

"Making a baby blanket for a friend was all I managed!"

Vanessa

"I cleaned and painted the iron work on the verandah."

Cassandra

"I crocheted this jumper! So cute."

Tamara

"Pardon the dog, but we’re building an amazing chicken coop!"

Elyse

"I’ve been doing a lot of gardening!"

Kendal

"Crochet! And it's still going!"

Sally

"Gardening worked for me."

"I also made a fire pit. We've enjoyed nights outside with the kids and music – the simple life was nice."

Jayne

"I have loved lockdown as I could be more creative at home. I made a new veggie garden, I crochet and scrapbooked. I also sell my own jewellery on Facebook and Etsy. It's been a lot of fun."

Sharrie

"I painted and reupholstered these deck chairs. I enjoyed watching many a sunset on these before it got too cold."

