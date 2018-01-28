James Van Der Beek just shared the very first photo ever taken of the Dawson's Creek stars.

James Van Der Beek has shared an adorable throwback picture of him with his Dawson’s Creek co-stars, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, marking 20 years since the show first graced our screens.

Naming the group ‘Squad ’97’, James shared that he had known his castmates for just a week when the photo was taken.

“The little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers,” James wrote.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we first met Joey, Pacey, Dawson, and Jen in 90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek.

The show first aired in January 1998 and carried on for five years and six seasons until May 2003.

The show amassed a huge following but 40-year-old James admitted to Instagram that he hasn’t seen much of the show.

“It’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely) but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years … and it’s been lovely to witness,” he said.

“It makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast) and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek…this one will always have a special place in my heart.”

James Van Der Beek, who played Dawson Leery, is now a father-of-four. He landed a role playing himself in hilarious sitcom Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 and recently guest-starred on Modern Family.

Katie Holmes, who played Joey Potter, is now a leading Hollywood actress who recently appeared in Logan Lucky and played Jackie Kennedy in TV series The Kennedys.

Joshua Jackson, who starred as bad boy Pacey Witter, is currently working on the TV show The Affair and previously worked on J.J Abrams sci-fi series Fringe.

Michelle Williams played Jen Lindley and has gone on to receive multiple Academy Award nominations for her roles in films including Blue Valentine and Manchester by the Sea.

Busy Philipps who also starred on the show as Audrey Liddell has become a close friend to Williams. Philipps recently shared an emotional picture with Williams, marking ten years since the passing of Williams’ former boyfriend and actor Heath Ledger.