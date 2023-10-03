Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "unhappiest time" in her life - the period of her husband David Beckham's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos.

In 2004, five years into the Beckhams' marriage, Loos worked as his assistant while he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain. After leaving the job, she gave an interview to the News of the World claiming they'd had a four-month affair.

At the time, David called the story "ludicrous" and said the "simple truth" was that he was "very happily married".

"I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

In a new four-part docuseries titled Beckham, which will be released on Netflix on October 4, Victoria speaks candidly about that moment — which she calls the "unhappiest time of [her] life" — stating that their relationship was on the rocks and they spent time apart.

Meanwhile, her husband says he was relieved they made it through the "pressure" of the time and recalled his anguish about hurting her, saying it felt like "drowning".

Ahead of the docuseries release, director Fisher Stevens explained the awkwardness of having to ask the Beckhams about problems in their marriage.

"It wasn't pleasant, but we got into it," Fisher told The Sunday Times.

"For me, I approached it as, 'How did your marriage stay together?' and you'll see how he responds."

Producer John Battsek added that nothing was off-limits.

"They were both signed up to telling us whatever we wanted to know. I'm sure you'll say, 'Of course you would say that.' But they were. There was no, 'You will not ask that or do that. Fisher and I thought that might be the case, but we were clear from the start that we would only do this if we could go in any direction we wanted. And we did."

In other teased moments from the series, the Beckhams discuss meeting for the first time and how they instantly 'fancied' each other.

David recalls telling teammate Gary Neville about how he planned to marry Victoria after seeing the Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' video.

"I turned round to Gary and I said, 'See that one there, I'm gonna marry that one'... we're laughing and joking, I'm like, 'No, I'm gonna marry that one. The posh one the one in the black dress'."

In another, Victoria recalls giving birth to their third son, Cruz, only to be told David was doing a photoshoot with Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

Responding to a newspaper headline from the time about how she felt, she says: "Posh was pissed off!"

The docuseries, from Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens, will chronicle David Beckham's life and career, from his working-class beginnings to becoming the most famous footballer in the world - and marrying a Spice Girl, of course.

It will feature interviews from Gary Neville, Sir Alex Ferguson, Mel C and more.

Beckham is streaming on Netflix from October 4.

Feature image: Netflix.