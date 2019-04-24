Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, Married at First Sight’s Cyrell just unleashed on Jessika and Martha.

It was naive of us to think that the end of Married at First Sight would also be the end of Cyclone Cyrell, because of course it wasn’t. In fact the reality TV star’s name on Instagram has actually been changed to “Cyclone Cyrell”.

This week Cyrell Paule attended a pub that was doing Married at First Sight trivia, and when she was giving a speech to dedicated MAFS fans, she used the moment to criticise “those females” who think they are better than others. The reality star posted the moment to her Instagram stories.

"There are some females that put other females down and think they are better than them," Cyrell, who was married to Nic on the reality series, began.

"Beauty is not defined by how you look, your money or what you are given.

"Beauty is defined inside, your morals and your dignity and what you stand for," she continued. "And I will always be ten times more beautiful than those females."

Fans have presumed that these words are directed at Jessika Power and Martha Kalifatidis, both of whom were involved in explosive fights with Cyrell during filming of the Channel 9 reality TV series.

2. Maisie Williams felt exactly the way you did watching that Arya Stark scene.

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight ahead.

Die-hard Game of Thrones fans promptly lost their minds when Arya Stark - the character that feels like everyone's little sister - had sex on the latest episode of the HBO series.

There was a universal feeling of... uncomfortableness. Because precisely no one wants to see their little sister naked.



But rumours quickly began to circulate that she was actually being held against her will.

Now, the 38-year-old mother-of-two has taken to Instagram again to clear up the speculation, telling followers in a video that she just needs "time to deal."

Part of the video's lengthy caption reads: "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear."

Britney's finances have been managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet, since her psychiatric breakdown in 2007.

Her ex husband Kevin Federline has full custody of their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, aged 13 and 12, but Britney enjoys regular visits with them.

4. Why High School Musical golden couple Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron really broke up.



When Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron broke up, it was the end of an era.

They met while filming the breakout 2006 Disney movie/soundtrack of our youth High School Musical and became couple goals before couple goals were a thing.

Two years after the third and final movie premiered in 2010, they split, shocking fans around the world.

...But we'd be lying if we said we weren't secretly thrilled to see Efron on the market (come on, we were all obsessed with him, weren't we?)

As it turns out, this may be the reason behind them calling things off in the first place.

Hudgens told the New York Times this week the relationship became strained because of the attention Efron was receiving from other women.

“I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up,” she said.

“Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realised that’s not what that’s about.”

A few years after ending things with Efron, Hudgens began dating actor Austin Butler, and the two are still together after seven years.

5. A thorough investigation into which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together.

Between sips of their mango daiquiris, the Bachelor in Paradise members are looking for love.

With… various levels of success, but mostly, failure.

We’ve already seen many contestants come and go during this season, but on screen there are a handful of couples going (semi) strong.

But filming was way back in November… So, did any of the relationships we’re seeing on screen stand the test of time?

