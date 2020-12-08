That spit kiss and vomiting on set: 9 things you didn't know about Cruel Intentions.

Cruel Intentions is one of those iconic 90s films that we'll never forget.

The movie, which followed two step-siblings of an elite Manhattan school with a devious plan, tackled a number of taboo topics, making it the kind of film that millennials were forced to watch in secret. (It was rated MA, remember?)

Released in 1999, the film also boosted the careers of several actors, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

Now, 21 years on from the film's release, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have recreated their iconic kissing scene.

Well, sort of.

After taking home the Legendary Lip Lock award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time over the weekend, the former co-stars shared a kiss... through glass.

Ryan Phillippe vomited while shooting the breakup scene.

As Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon were dating amid the release of Cruel Intentions, filming the breakup scene wasn't easy.

In fact, filming became so intense that Phillippe was sick.

"Reese and I had a fight scene where we had to say horrible things to each other for four straight hours. After it was all over, I went outside and literally threw up," Phillippe told The Morning Call.

"It was so emotionally punishing for me."

The couple began dating in 1997 when Phillippe crashed Witherspoon's 21st birthday party.

They later got married in 1999, three months after Cruel Intentions premiered.

They had two children together, Ava and Deacon, before divorcing in 2007.

Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions. Image: Columbia Pictures.

That spit scene was a happy accident.

Remember that iconic spit kiss between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair? Well, it was actually just a happy accident.

Although someone originally pointed out the "accident" and asked for a retake, director Kumble decided to keep it in the film.

"It was a happy accident. And it's kind of been remembered for that," he told Cosmopolitan.

Gellar and Blair later won the Best Kiss award at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for the scene.





The small-but-memorable cameos.

As for the cameos in the film, Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson appeared in the film as Blaine Tuttle, Sebastian's partner in crime.

Tara Reid also appeared in the film as Marci Greenbaum, who calls her psychiatrist mother after her explicit photos were leaked by Sebastian.

Joshua Jackson in Cruel Intentions. Image: Getty.

The movie almost got made without 'Bittersweet Symphony'.

One of the most iconic songs used in the movie was The Verve's 'Bittersweet Symphony'.

But according to director Kumble, the movie almost got made without the song.

"That was another example of me writing a scene perfectly to music without getting the rights. That was a nightmare... So we're like, 'Oh, let's get the rights from The Verve.' But then you find out The Verve doesn't own the rights, The Rolling Stones own the rights," he told ABC News.

In the end, the studio ended up paying the hefty fee for the right to use the song – and thank goodness they did.

Annette slapping Sebastian wasn't planned.

During their breakup scene, Annette (Reese Witherspoon) slaps Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe).

However, the slap wasn't initially planned.

While Phillippe was improvising off-camera with his on and off screen girlfriend, Witherspoon slapped him.

"At one point I was improvising off-camera for Reese," Phillippe recalled.

"I guess I said some pretty mean things, so she came over and slapped me. Roger loved it so much he incorporated it into the scene. So basically I got slapped around for a couple of hours."

Sarah Michelle Gellar dyed her hair to distinguish herself from Buffy.

As Sarah Michelle Gellar struggled to distinguish herself from her lead role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she decided to dye her hair for her role as Kathryn in Cruel Intentions.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Gellar shared that Cruel Intentions was one of her two "best film experiences".

"We just knew we were making something that was so different and we were all so passionate and so excited. And we were all friends! It was just such a great time making that and letting it go as far as it did," she said.

Feature Image: Getty.

Cruel Intentions is available to watch now on Amazon Prime.

