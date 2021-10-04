"They're begging for the vaccination." What it's like inside Australian COVID wards right now.

As entire states, cities and LGAs wait with bated breath for the vaccination rate to release them from months-long lockdowns, our hospitals are dealing with the devastation of the fast moving Delta variant.

As Victoria's daily infections surpass those in NSW, we're hearing word from within their COVID ridden ICUs as the hospitalisation rate increases.

"One of the saddest things I've seen over the last few weeks is people wanting the vaccination just before we put them on a life-support machine," Royal Melbourne Hospital ICU Nurse Unit Manager Michelle Spence told Sunday's Victorian press conference.

Watch: Michelle's plea. Post continues after video.

"They're begging for the vaccination. They're very young. And once we get to that and we're about to put them on life support, it is really too late.

"If you are waiting, it is your window not to be this person," she implored. "We are absolutely begging you to go out and do the one thing you can do for yourself. The one thing you can do for your family and your loved ones, and the one thing you can do for your healthcare system, is to get vaccinated. Please do not wait. I know you're frustrated, I know you're scared, I know you're over it - we're all over it. But it's time. It's time to absolutely make a difference."

Speaking to ABC News Breakfast this morning, Nurse Spence added that not one of the 18 patients in her ICU are fully vaccinated. She says while there are definitely non-believers in the science of vaccines, there are others who just think "it won't happen to me."

But as she pointed out, one of those in her ICU is a healthy tradesman in his 30s.

ABC's 7:30 was invited into the same hospital last month where one patient, an older man, told the broadcaster "it's actually harder than I thought it would be."

"Four times they told me to FaceTime my family and say goodbye," he said. "Goddamn, if people don't believe this is real. It's like something out of a nightmare. This is no joke."

In Sydney's west, 35-year-old Osama told respiratory specialist Lucy Morgan in a video released by NSW Health, "I was close to death. It's terrible," a week-and-a-half into his stay at Westmead Hospital.

Read more: "I had no idea it would hit me this hard". The reality of getting COVID-19 in Sydney right now.

We've heard about hospitals at capacity turning away COVID patients, ambulances being forced to queue for hours outside emergency departments and healthcare workers pulling long, exhausting 12-hour shifts in full PPE.

Now, as Victoria's cases continue to climb, we're starting to hear stories of desperation from their Delta frontline too.

On Sunday, Jacqui Harper, the nurse unit manager from the Northern Hospital in Epping said the patients coming through are "seriously, seriously ill."

"The clinical deterioration is so sudden. One minute, sitting in a chair, an hour later they could be saying their goodbyes," she said.

Like Sydney's hospitals, Victorian ones are experiencing 'ramping,' where emergency departments are seeing ambulances queuing for access.

Both Nurse Spence and Nurse Harper said their respective wards were at, or nearing, full capacity.

Melbourne emergency physician Dr Stephen Parnis told The Today Show, "we know it's going to get worse. The question is how bad will be it."

As Dr Eric Levi explained on Twitter, yes they've had "18 months to prepare" but at the end of the day they're working with an already overstretched and under-funded health system.

"The system has been running at full capacity for years...now throw in a global pandemic...our public health response was not funded and ready for such a major persistent onslaught," he said.

While they are ready and trained and skilled to tackle COVID-19, the system is finite and limited.

"COVID care is intensive, extensive and exhaustive. It sucks staff and resources away from other things.

"So the only way to protect yourself and to protect the system from being inundated is through vaccination," said Dr Levi.

It's the persistent message coming out of our struggling healthcare system.

As Nurse Spence reiterated on the ABC:

"We will do everything we can. We will make as many beds as we need to make but we can't do this alone, we need people to do the right thing and take the opportunity, please, to get vaccinated.

"That is your card out of it - it's our card out of it. And hopefully by next year we've got freedom and everybody's got the opportunity to live our lives."

Read more:

Feature image: Getty/Lisa Maree/@WestSydHealth.