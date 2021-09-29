Exhaustion, burnout and distrust: The reality for 8 Australian doctors right now.

Our doctors are struggling.

They're experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety, depression and burnout as the under-pressure healthcare system in Australia continues to fall victim to the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent review by the Black Dog Institute and The University of NSW, published in The Lancet, found that while mental health issues were already on the rise in the Australian medical workforce, the pandemic has only exacerbated them.

A young Melbourne nurse shares his experience with COVID-19.



Video via Daniel Collins.

As misinformation around COVID-19 hits new levels, our medical staff are watching on horrified as their fellow citizens - albeit a minority - protest their right to overwhelm their workplace.

As Victorian nurse Merowyn Olaver told Mamamia earlier this year, "We are begging you, please think of us. Please think of us when you say 'open up', because we will be the ones picking up the pieces. WE will be the ones putting our lives at risk with stretched resources."

But it's not just that. As the eight doctors in this article will tell you, they're also dealing with financial woes, fears of bringing the virus home to their families and the same isolation fatigue as the rest of us.

Here's how they're really feeling, more than a year and a half into the pandemic:

Dr Mariam Chaalan, Sydney.

My name is Dr Mariam Chaalan, I am a GP, researcher and Health Literacy Advocator working across Hurstville, Burwood and Blacktown.